Samantha Power 2.0? Trump’s UN Ambassador tells NBC, “We cannot trust Russia. We should never trust Russia”

Taking over where Samantha Power left off, Nikki Haley, the new UN Ambassador under the Trump White House blasted Russia in her first NBC interview as the top US diplomat to the United Nations.

Nikki Haley told Matt Lauer on Wednesday that the threat of Russia should not be taken lightly…

“Take it seriously. We cannot trust Russia. We should never trust Russia.”

Long gone are the days when diplomats acted with diplomacy and respect towards other nation states.

The UN Ambassador was responding to a question from NBC’s Matt Lauer, hours after the Justice Department charged Russian intelligence officers for hacking 500 million Yahoo accounts in 2014…a claim that was immediately denied by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov saying…

“We have repeatedly stated that there can be absolutely no question of any official involvement of any Russian agency, including the FSB, in any unlawful actions in cyberspace.” “We learned about this situation from the media, as far as we know, we did not receive any information from official channels, so unfortunately we do not have the details. Russia has always expressed interest…in cooperation in the field of countering cybercrime and ensuring cybersecurity, we believe that this is one of the priorities in our time.”

Haley’s attitude towards Russia diverges from President Donald Trump, who has suggested that the United States and Russia might have friendlier relations under his watch.

Lauer continued to press Haley to support tougher actions towards Russia for their imaginary “US election hack”, suggesting conflict with Russia should be on the table.

Luckily Haley showed a little restraint, and did not take Lauer’s war monger bait, preferring to fall back to a general verbal “villainization” of Russia and Putin.

The Duran readers: What do you think?