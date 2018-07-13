Sadiq Khan approves “baby” balloon, as Trump meets May-bot (Video)

A giant “Trump Baby” balloon will be flown near the UK Parliament during US President Trump’s visit to London according to BBC.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, approved the “baby” balloon, giving protesters the go-ahead to mock Trump on his visit to the UK.
Khan’s office released a statement, claiming that the mayor “supports the right to peaceful protest an understands that this can take many different forms.”
The UK’s Khan has been a vocal critic of American President Trump’s policies, especially that of immigration, as he met with protest organizers to give them permission to “use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”
During his visit to London, POTUS Donald Trump will meet the Queen at Windsor and hold talks with the prime minister at Chequers.
The US president will stay at the US Ambassador’s House in Regent’s Park, but most of his time will be spent outside London, away from the protests.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the ridiculousness of Khan’s “baby” balloon. The real news is Trump’s meeting with a robotic Theresa May, whose government is in complete meltdown after the resignation of various ministers within her cabinet.
According to the BBC Trump arrives in the UK for a two-day working visit – his first since his election in 2016. Trump will also spend time with the Queen.
Extra security has been put in place as large-scale protests are expected.
His visit comes as Mrs May publishes a White Paper setting out a blueprint for the UK’s relations with the EU.
Mr Trump said he had “always liked” Boris Johnson, who quit as foreign secretary.
BBC diplomatic correspondent James Robbins described the trip as “the most controversial visit ever made by an American president to Britain”.
Robbins said it was also “really noticeable that he will barely spend any time in London” – perhaps to avoid the protests.
Mrs May said the visit will be an opportunity to boost trade links and strengthen co-operation on security.
But she also warned Mr Trump not to ignore the “malign behaviour” of Russia when he meets Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next week.
Mr Trump had joked earlier this week that his meeting with the Russian leader “may be the easiest” part of his European trip.
Along with trade and security links, Downing Street said the other key areas to be discussed between the two leaders included Brexit and the Middle East.
Ahead of Mr Trump’s visit, Mrs May said: “As two nations – we are safer, more prosperous and more creative when we work together and I am looking forward to this week’s important discussions.”
She said that when the UK leaves the European Union “there will be no alliance more important in the years ahead”.