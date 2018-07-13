Sadiq Khan approves “baby” balloon, as Trump meets May-bot (Video)

A giant “Trump Baby” balloon will be flown near the UK Parliament during US President Trump’s visit to London according to BBC.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, approved the “baby” balloon, giving protesters the go-ahead to mock Trump on his visit to the UK.

Khan’s office released a statement, claiming that the mayor “supports the right to peaceful protest an understands that this can take many different forms.”

The UK’s Khan has been a vocal critic of American President Trump’s policies, especially that of immigration, as he met with protest organizers to give them permission to “use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

During his visit to London, POTUS Donald Trump will meet the Queen at Windsor and hold talks with the prime minister at Chequers.

The US president will stay at the US Ambassador’s House in Regent’s Park, but most of his time will be spent outside London, away from the protests.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the ridiculousness of Khan’s “baby” balloon. The real news is Trump’s meeting with a robotic Theresa May, whose government is in complete meltdown after the resignation of various ministers within her cabinet.

According to the BBC Trump arrives in the UK for a two-day working visit – his first since his election in 2016. Trump will also spend time with the Queen.