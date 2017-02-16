Vladimir Putin knows that terrorist armies receive “covert and direct support from certain states”

Russian President Putin said that international terrorist groups which are "de facto terrorist armies" receive "covert and direct support from certain states."

We all know who the real state sponsors of terrorism are.

You have the USA under Barack Obama, funding and supporting ISIS and Al Qaeda.

The EU went along with the former POTUS’s plan to turn the middle east upside down, starting in Libya and stretching across to Syria.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar paid the big kickbacks where needed to protect their Al Qaeda and ISIS armies.

And Turkey, took part in the terrible mischief hatched by the Barack Obama White House for its own Ottoman empire reasons.

None of this is lost on Russian President Putin, who knows with complete clarity that the above nations have been sponsoring terrorism in the 21st century.

Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).