Russian Orthodox Church a ‘security threat,’ says Petro Poroshenko

Poroshenko said the Russian church was separated from the state ‘only on paper.’

Published

20 hours ago

on

208 Views

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is calling the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat, because it holds more adherents than the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and because the Russian Patriarch Kirill, is reportedly close to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Poroshenko therefore perceives that the religious beliefs of Ukrainian citizens is a ‘direct threat to the national security of Ukraine’.

Via Politico:

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday called the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat.

At a ceremony marking the country’s conversion to Christianity 1,030 years ago, AFP reported that the Ukrainian leader said that the Russian church’s sway among Ukrainian believers is a “direct threat to the national security of Ukraine.” The head of state also added that “this obliges us to act.”

There are two branches of the Orthodox Church active in Ukraine: the Russian church and its Ukrainian cousin. The former, whose clerics are loyal to the patriarch in Moscow, has the most adherents, according to the report. The Ukrainian church and its patriarch are based in Kiev.

“I believe it is absolutely necessary to cut off all the tentacles with which the aggressor country operates inside the body of our state,” said Poroshenko, speaking about the Russian church.

He said that the religious body is “separated from the state only on paper” while it “fully and unconditionally supports the Kremlin’s revanchist imperial policy.”

Poroshenko’s remarks came at an event in Kiev attended by tens of thousands of followers.

The conflict in Ukraine has driven a further wedge between the Russian and Ukrainian branches of Orthodox Christianity. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church supported the popular demonstrations that led to the fall of a Russia-backed government in 2014.

Patriarch Kirill, who oversees the Russian Orthodox Church, is close to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. At a similar procession on Friday, he prayed for peace in the eastern part of Ukraine and said the Kiev branch should not pull too far away from Moscow as it could “lead to a catastrophe.”

In comments which are in outright opposition to Western values, which the Kiev government is supposed to embody as the West’s choice example of a free democracy in the region, coming from the mouth of the Ukrainian president who is apparently interested in taking action against the religious rights of his people, which is a very similar reasoning to that of the Communist Chinese Republic in its activities to throttle Western religions in China, one of the issues that the West criticizes about the Asian communist country.

Poroshenko is overtly attacking religious freedom in the Ukraine over trumped up concerns about ‘national security’, which is the claim of every dictator since ever.

The fake news surrounding the Maria Butina story (Video)

Prosecutors want to classify evidence in case against accused Maria Butina.
Alex Christoforou

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Maria Butina has not been charged with being a Russian spy.

She communicated with her colleagues, mentors, friends, and family via Instagram, Twitter and email…very unusual communication patterns for a trained Kremlin spy.

Maria loved guns and loved the United States.

Irregardless of the logical conclusion that this was no spy (far from it, she was an ambitious Russian girl trying to make her way in America) mainstream media, left and right, continues to report that Maria Butina was a Russian red sparrow.

There are no legal documents that charge Maria with being a spy or of having committed espionage. To date Maria faces one count of conspiracy and one count of not registering as an agent of Russia under the FARA Act.

US federal prosecutors have refused to turn over documents to her defense team leaving her lawyers in the dark. Prosecutors want to seal evidence in their case against Maria, essentially shutting down her entire defense capabilities, as the Russian national faces 15 years in prison…her crime, being Russian in the United States at a time when Russia hysteria and racism is hitting dangerous levels.

Via RT

During a hearing at the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday, prosecutors said they wanted the protective order because they were worried about Butina’s lawyers potentially leaking material to the media. They argued that the protective order would “facilitate the protection of the investigation.”

Prosecutors said they had up to 12 terabytes of data to be provided on the case, with “four to six” terabytes — about 1.5 million files — ready to hand over to the defense “as soon as possible”. The remaining four to six terabytes would be ready “in about two weeks,”they said.

Butina’s lawyer, Robert Driscoll, argued that the defense should be allowed to get back materials that were in her possession before she was arrested, including her personal diary and material from her computer — and said they would agree not to share such materials with the media.

Prosecutors pointed to Driscoll’s recent media appearances defending Butina, but Driscoll said he felt he was in an unusual position and that he had to “zealously” represent her in the face of a barrage of negative coverage. He said that his media appearances were “an eye dropper in a negative tsunami [of media coverage] that’s already convicted [Butina].”

Judge Tanya Chutcan said that prosecutors must provide the protective order in Butina’s case by August 8 and that her defense team should provide arguments on the order by August 15.

During the hearing, Driscoll also expressed doubt over allegations that Butina had offered sex in exchange for a job, telling Judge Chutcan that the defense had “no idea” what prosecutors were talking about.

Butina arrived in the US on a student visa in August 2016 to study for a Master’s degree at American University. She became involved in activism with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and has been a proponent of conservative values. Prosecutors say these activities were a front and that Butina was secretly acting as an agent of Moscow.

She was arrested in Washington DC on July 15 and is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent of Russia and conspiracy against the US. She has denied the charges and was denied bail after prosecutors argued successfully that she posed a significant flight risk, given her alleged connections to Russian intelligence officials.

Driscoll has previously called the charges against Butina “simply a misuse of the Foreign Agent statute, which is designed to punish covert propaganda, not open and public networking by foreign students.”

In court on Wednesday, Driscoll said the defense team may appeal her detention in the US within the next two weeks and that they might also file a petition to withdraw all charges against her.

ORBAN: Juncker’s days are numbered

The European Commission earlier this month stepped up a legal battle with Hungary

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker targeted Hungary for its policy relative to migrants and NGOs which aid them, and is pursuing legal action against the Central European country. Orban, on the other hand, is responding that it doesn’t matter what he thinks or does since his commission is soon to expire.

He also pointed out that it’s not right to go after countries which defend their borders, defend their culture, defend their way of life, and defend their native populations against what he describes as an ‘invasion’.

Express reports

HUNGARY’S Viktor Orban has fired a warning shot at the EU executive reminding Brussels bosses that its days are “numbered” as his ongoing row with the bloc over migration continues to rage.

The Hungarian prime minister called for a new approach to migration policy, warning that the next Commission should not punish countries that protect their borders from migrants.

Mr Orban, one of the strongest opponents of the EU’s migration policy, said the days of the current EU executive, led by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are “numbered” with its mandate expiring in May next year.

The European Commission earlier this month stepped up a legal battle with Hungary over EU migration rules, declaring illegal a new Hungarian law that criminalises support for asylum seekers.

It referred Hungary to the EU Court of Justice “for non-compliance of its asylum and return legislation with EU law”.
The controverisal Hungarian leader said the Commission’s decision was insignificant as its mandate was running out soon.

He said the current decisions and proposals of the Commission were like “the last movements of frogs’ legs in biological experiments which we saw when we were at school, which no longer had significance”.

Mr Orban told state radio: “We need a new Commission with a new approach.

“We need a Commission after the European elections which does not punish those countries that protect their borders like Hungary.”
He said the EU executive should instead punish those who let millions of migrants into Europe in violation of the existing rules of the EU. He did not name any member states.

European Parliamentary elections will be held in May 2019.

Orban’s right-wing nationalist Fidesz party has a strong lead in opinion polls after it won national elections in April with a landslide, and he was re-elected for a third consecutive term.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Mr Orban has repeatedly clashed with the EU over the migrant crisis after refusing to sign up to refugee resettlement schemes.

He has been the leader of Hungary since 2010, in which time he has railed against immigration into Europe from Africa and the Middle East and worked to create what he terms an “illiberal democracy” centred around nationalism and anti-immigration rhetoric.

Mr Orban has been a fierce long-term critic of the Brussels bloc, and has staunchly opposed its approach to immigration.

He told supporters this year: “Europe is now under invasion. Brussels is not defending Europe and it is not halting immigration.

“It wants to dilute the population of Europe and to replace it, to cast aside our culture, our way of life and everything which separates and distinguishes us Europeans from the other peoples of the world.

Orban has been the popularly elected leader of Hungary for nearly a decade, and his policies have been all but controversial, but it looks like he not only outlasts his opposition, but that events end up working out in such a way as vindicate him.

The migration matter has been ripping up the EU’s unity, with the issue leading to division not only between many EU member states, but in the domestic political battles that have threatened governmental coalitions, namely in Germany, and the complete shift in Italy.

With secondary migration off the menu and deportation being on the table, and assuming migrants becoming a voluntary thing, it’s looking like Orban’s view of the matter, in practicality, is becoming the European view, in a sense. Orban will still be there when Juncker is gone, and the political climate in Europe is changing, with and with him.

US Congress aims to block Russian Nord Stream 2 with sanctions

On Wednesday, Republican Senators introduced a bill that would make mandatory U.S. economic sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream pipeline

Published

16 hours ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

US Republican Senators John Barrasso and Cory Gardner have introduced a bill to enforce US economic sanctions on companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. While sanctions already exist relative to other Russian energy project, this bill aims to specifically target the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a plan to kill it, dead in the Baltic.

Additionally, US Congressmen are upset that Trump held a fairly cordial meeting with the Russian president, instead of spending the entire meeting scolding and slamming him, probably for being Russian the way the rhetoric seems to be headed at this point.

Foreign Policy reports

Tougher U.S. sanctions on the $11 billion natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea, are about the only thing that could kill the project at this point. What’s less clear is whether U.S. natural gas will be able to make up the difference—and whether Europe wants or needs Washington’s help in managing its own energy security.

On Wednesday, Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cory Gardner introduced a bill that would make mandatory U.S. economic sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream pipeline. Last year, Congress passed tough potential sanctions on Russian energy projects, but the new bill would make them explicitly applicable to Nord Stream and mandatory, rather than leaving them to the president’s discretion. The bill also seeks to streamline the export of more U.S. natural gas to allies such as Japan and members of NATO.

Separately, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday that he will introduce a new bill to put teeth into the existing but still unused sanctions on Russian energy.

Barrasso has been trying to boost U.S. energy exports to allies for years and has been a vocal critic of Nord Stream 2. But energy analysts viewed the introduction of the new bill as a timely response to Trump’s softer language on the Russian energy project in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

The legislation advances Barrasso’s “long-standing goal of finding ways to increase European energy security,” said Laura Mengelkamp, a spokeswoman for Barrasso, who had previously introduced a similar bill. “American natural gas is a reliable and dependable source of energy.”

The United States has been railing for years against big Russian pipeline projects, including Nord Stream 2, that could redouble the European Union’s reliance on Moscow for energy, thus handing Russia potential leverage over the continent’s economic lifeblood. But by promoting U.S. energy exports as a replacement for Nord Stream 2, Washington is sending the wrong message on Russian energy coercion, said Brenda Shaffer, an energy expert at Georgetown University.

“Linking U.S. gas exports to anti-Nord Stream 2 legislation undermines the U.S. position against the pipeline,” she said, because it “reinforces Moscow’s claim that the U.S. is acting out of self-interest, despite that not being the case.”

Another problem is that several big Western European energy firms are helping Russia’s Gazprom to build the pipeline, and Germany—where the gas will arrive—has long supported it. That means that any U.S. action against Russia’s big energy project would actually take aim at nominal friends and allies in Europe; Trump will meet the president of the European Commission in Washington next week to talk about energy security and other issues.

“Sanctioning German and other European companies building Nord Stream at this point, when the U.S. is facing tensions with its European allies and with Germany itself, may inadvertently result in more division between the United States and Europe, rather than strengthening a joint posture against Moscow,” said Agnia Grigas, an energy expert at the Atlantic Council.

But from a U.S. point of view, there are few options left to halt the pipeline, which would double the amount of natural gas shipped directly from Russia to the heart of Europe, largely bypassing Ukraine—traditionally the middleman for Russian energy exports. That role as a transit state earns Kiev billions of dollars in annual revenue and some insurance against seeing itself suddenly deprived of energy supplies, as it has several times in the past. Nord Stream 2 has now secured virtually all of the permits it needs for construction. Workers began laying pipes off the German coast in the Baltic Sea this spring.

America’s impartiality and moral light on a hill position takes a major hit amongst its Western allies when it aims to hit at their energy projects and their companies that are heavily invested in them over not just the bad political blood, but also in a bid to sell their own LNG, which would be considerably more expensive than Russian gas received through the pipeline.

For this reason, and the fact that sanctions on the project would only serve to alienate America from its European allies even further, the Americans aren’t going to do any good with this, other than put some bad political blood in the mix.

