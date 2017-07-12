Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya connected to John McCain in stunning photo

Natalia Veselnitskaya does get around.

Not only did Veselnitskaya meet for 20 minutes with Donald Trump Jr., but it appears that Veselnitskaya is also well connected to Obama and his former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

And it doesn’t just stop at Obama insiders.

Veselnitskaya also appears to be in the good graces of Republican top brass, including Senator John McCain, proving once again that with every coup, hard or soft, McCain is always somewhere to be found.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Tower also spent quite a bit of time in Washington DC. In December 2015 she posted a photo on Facebook from inside Senator John McCain’s office. Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya posted a pic from inside McCain’s office in Dec 2015 and posted it on her Facebook page.

Via the twitter feed of Jack Posobiec…

Natalia Veselnitskaya posted a pic from inside McCain’s office in Dec 2015 pic.twitter.com/tD7jD8olju — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2017

Natalia Veselnitskaya was no friend of Donald Trump’s, posting anti-Trump posts on Facebook…

Participated in anti-Trump rallies pic.twitter.com/i3NE5EZRkA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2017

Natalia Veselnitskaya actually posted an anti-Trump article on her Facebook page 4 days before meeting with Trump Jr.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Veselnitskaya’s facebook page shows she was in New York City on the 10th and in Washington DC on June 14, 2016.