Russian Il-20 downed by Syrian missile. Russia blames Israel. Israel blames Syria (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 110.
Alex Christoforou

Published

23 hours ago

on

1,059 Views

The unthinkable has happened in Syria.

The world now teeters on the brink of all out war in Syria as a Russian Il-20 was downed by Syrian missile after Israeli F-16s used it as cover during attack, according to statements made by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

President Vladimir Putin, answering a reporter’s question during a press conference with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, said the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane looks like “a chain of tragic circumstances.” 

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the tripwire triggered that has the potential to tip the fragile balance in Syria towards conflict between Russia, Iran and Israel.

The Russian military says an Israeli raid on Syria triggered a chain of events that led to its Il-20 plane being shot down by a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile. Moscow reserves the right to respond accordingly.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said…

“Israel did not warn the command of the Russian troops in Syria about the planned operation. We received a notification via a hotline less than a minute before the strike, which did not allow the Russian aircraft to be directed to a safe zone.”

The statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said that four Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked targets in Syria’s Latakia after approaching from the Mediterranean.

The Israeli warplanes approached at a low altitude and “created a dangerous situation for other aircraft and vessels in the region.”

The statement further said that 15 Russian military service members have died as a result…

“The Israeli pilots used the Russian plane as cover and set it up to be targeted by the Syrian air defense forces. As a consequence, the Il-20, which has radar cross-section much larger than the F-16, was shot down by an S-200 system missile.”

According to reports from RT, the Russian military said that the French Navy’s frigate ‘Auvergne,’ as well as a Russian Il-20 plane were in the area during the Israeli operation.

Map of the incident on September 17 in Syria provided by the Russian defense ministry.

The Russian ministry said the Israelis must have known that the Russian plane was present in the area, but this did not stop them from executing “the provocation.” Israel also failed to warn Russia about the planned operation in advance. The warning came just a minute before the attack started, which “did not leave time to move the Russian plane to a safe area,”the statement said.

The statement gives a larger death toll than earlier reports by the Russian military, which said there were 14 crew members on board the missing Il-20. It said a search and rescue operation for the shot-down plane is underway.

A later update said debris from the downed plane was found some 27km off the Latakia coast. The search party collected some body parts, personal possessions of the crew, and fragments of the plane.

Meanwhile Israel has come out to blame the Syrian government for the downing of the military plane, according to an IDF statement.

Israel said that it “expresses sorrow for the death of the aircrew members” of the Russian plane. However, it stated that the government of Bashar Assad “whose military shot down the Russian plane,” is “fully responsible” for the incident.

Israel further blamed Iran and Hezbollah for the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explained that its jets were targeting a Syrian facility “from which systems to manufacture accurate and lethal weapons were about to be transferred on behalf of Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Israel claimed that the weapons were “meant to attack Israel.”

Via RT

The IDF assumed that the Syrian anti-air batteries “fired indiscriminately” and didn’t “bother to ensure that no Russian planes were in the air.” The Israelis said that when the Syrian military launched the missiles which hit the Russian plane, its own jets were already within Israeli airspace. “During the strike against the target in Latakia, the Russian plane that was then hit was not within the area of the operation.”

According to the Israeli military, both IDF and Russia have “a deconfliction system,” which was agreed upon by the leadership of both states, and “has proven itself many times over recent years.” The system was in use when the incident happened, the IDF stated. The IDF promised to share “all the relevant information” with Russia “to review the incident and to confirm the facts in this inquiry.”

The military presented a four-point initial inquiry into events in Latakia. It insisted that “extensive and inaccurate” Syrian anti-aircraft fire caused the Russian jet “to be hit and downed.”

The Russian Il-20 aircraft, with 15 crew on board, went off radar during an attack by four Israeli jets on Syria’s Latakia province late Monday. Later on Tuesday the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Israeli raid on Syria triggered a chain of events that led to its plane being shot down by a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile.

Donna
Guest
Donna

Putin may “forgive” Israel, but the Russian people will not. And no sane person believes that Netanyahu is “sorry” for what his murderous military does.

September 19, 2018 01:54
Hes
Guest
Hes

This plane was quite important for Russian operations in Syria. They did it intentionally.

September 19, 2018 14:40
Sally
Guest
Sally

That type of talk only plays into the Democrat playbook, holding grudges, resentment anger without proof or evidence of intent early on is exactly how the Russians were smeared tainted and blamed for hacking without proof, evidence or facts. Sanctions were actually put on by the senate early on without a single bit of evidence to justify such actions. Its truly insane how fast we are willing to jump on the hate bandwagon and risk our own survival and war versus measured responses and leveled out emotions.

September 19, 2018 17:18
Simon
Guest
Simon

Well said! You’re absolutely bang on!

September 19, 2018 21:23
Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

As shown in this article, two American politicians have shown the world that they clearly do not believe Washington’s narrative on the war in Syria:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/09/american-politicians-and-syria-what-if.html

When we read reports about the situation in the Western mainstream media we have to ask yourself one simple question: “Has the person that wrote this report spent any time on the ground in Syria?”. If not, then their views are likely not to be trusted.

September 19, 2018 02:35
Courtney
Guest
Courtney

In my travels on social media today I have been struck,though not surprised,really,by how many people are commenting on this with things like “Putin is weak,he’s a Netanyahu bitch,he should nuke Israel immediately” etc.Not too many saying he is doing the right thing by waiting for all of the facts. As of now,it appears to be an accident,Bibi has apologized & I am sure that Russia is investigating exactly what happened & why. I am American,but I,for one,believe Putin’s response is absolutely correct.This is what makes him,in my mind, a great leader & earns him the respect of his people… Read more »

September 19, 2018 02:58
john mason
Guest
john mason

Won’t be any war, Russia will do what it excels at and that is crawl their way out of a confrontation. What makes this so alarming is that the Israelis have had Russian OK to violate Syrian air space and carry out their attacks. This has been going on all along, most likely same agreement with the US and coalition, too bad about International law, Syrian sovereignty and those killed, injured and loss of property let alone possible annexations by the Turks and the US. Seems like Russia has been in collusion with the Turks, US and Israelis all along.… Read more »

September 19, 2018 04:21
JNDillard
Guest
JNDillard

Many intelligent people are of the opinion that Putin’s response to the downing of the Russian surveillance aircraft is a sign of weakness. I am not. Putin was trained in the martial arts; he does not play by the win-lose competitive rules the West inherited from ancient Greece. The West does not understand, much less appreciate his mindset and therefore is constantly caught flat-footed by him. When you meet children at their own level you demean yourself and justify them making your immature behavior the issue instead of their own. The more I observe Putin, the more amazed I am.… Read more »

September 19, 2018 08:09
Elin Ohlsspn
Guest
Elin Ohlsspn

I am tired of all this “putin playing chess & judo” stuff. Its a storyline pushed by weak men never been on the streets, mamas boys.You can NEVER shown the slightest sign of weakness to potential Predators in the Wild, if you do, you are DONE.

September 19, 2018 09:36
john vieira
Guest
john vieira

Damn well believe you are right…however EVERYBODY has their limits and methinks the aggressors are pushing his…

September 19, 2018 22:52
Tom Welsh
Guest
Tom Welsh

Just think for a moment about that headline: “Israel Blames Syria”. It reminds me of the mugger who kills his victim, and then reasons that it was the victim’s fault for resisting. How can Syria be to blame? A Russian aircraft, sent to Syria to protect Syria (and Russians) against enemies which obviously include Israel, was shot down in the act of defending against an Israeli attack. If Israel had not attacked Syria, the Russian plane would not have been shot down. That is obvious. For anyone to blame Syria – the victim – is surreal. The truth is that… Read more »

September 19, 2018 11:05
Michael Green
Guest
Michael Green

What you wrote is sensational, but not true: “The unthinkable has happened in Syria. The world now teeters on the brink of all out war.” What happened is hardly unthinkable–it’s just like the September 16, 2016 “accidental” USA bombing of the Syrian military base coordinated with a jihadist attack in Deir Ezzor, followed by a false-flag attack on a humanitarian caravan. The only differences is that it came from the Zionist end of the Anglo-Zionist empire. Nor is the world teetering on “all out war” because Putin has walked back the threats from the Russian military, calling the incident an… Read more »

September 19, 2018 19:26
Tom
Guest
Tom

American sailors should be well familiar with the hazards of ‘playing’ with Israeli forces.. REMEMBER THE USS LIBERTY .. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Liberty_incident] The Russian generals have voiced their displeasure and assessment and are not going to change anything they have said.. It is by contract and essentially the Russian NO FLY ZONE is up and operational. Furthermore .. Israel should watch their words and statements and offer more than a condolence, more like a retraction of certain statements of claim to certain airspace and what such weapons here to be deployed against certain territories.. making false claims does not further their cause.

September 19, 2018 19:29
Mathew Neville
Guest
Mathew Neville

Tom ,
you say “essentially the Russian NO FLY ZONE is up and operational.”
this is nonsense or the “No fly zone” does NOT apply to Israel.
Israel attacks Syria with their “micky mouse” excuse that they are attacking Hesbolah or Iran & Israel OPENLY admits to attacking Syria using probably US planes & bombs & of course has US support which is ALL totaly illegal under “International Law”.
Distruction of Syria is Israel’s Plan to secure a Kurdistan to control while
the USA will continue to be Israel’s Poodle & obey instructions .
Go to “Blackstone Inteligence Network” . com to educate yourself.

September 19, 2018 20:57
A.F.
Guest
A.F.

Well done, Assad, kiling Russian soldiers is no crime!

September 19, 2018 20:01
Simon
Guest
Simon

Rubbish. Putin brazenly lies by showing no respect for the lost lives of 15 servicemen. The Russian aircraft was downed by Israeli jets. Syria strongly denies any involvement. Moreover, Syrian Air Defence had delivered to Russia, its registrated radar data of 17/9/2018, just a few hours after the incident. These data prove that Syrian Air Defence is not responsible for the fall of the Russian aircraft.

September 19, 2018 21:21

