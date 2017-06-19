Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov calls on US to “respect Syrian sovereignty”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not let America’s illegal shooting down of a Syrian fighter jet go unanswered.

Sergei Lavrov commented on the American attack on Syria in Raqqa and called on Washington to respect Syrian territorial integrity and the country’s sovereignty according to the UNSC 2254 resolution.

“We call on the United States and all others who have their forces or advisors on the ground [in Syria] to ensure the coordination in our work. Zones of de-escalation are one of the possible options to jointly move forward. We call on everyone to avoid unilateral moves, respect Syrian sovereignty and join our common work which is agreed with the Syrian Arab Republic’s government.”

“As for the events on the ground in the Syrian Arab Republic,… it is necessary to fully respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. Therefore, any actions on the ground, and there are many involved parties, including those who carry out military operations, must be coordinated with Damascus.”

Sputnik News reports that Lavrov is urging the United States to coordinate actions in Syria and avoid unilateral actions,

He [Lavrov] commented on the US’ boosting of its presence in southern Syria, saying that all actions in Syria need to be coordinated with legitimate Syrian authorities, “especially when it comes to the occupation of certain territories in Syria, including those that could prompt questions from the point of view of the true intentions of those who carry out such seizures [of territory].”

