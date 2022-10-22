in Latest, Video

Russian assault on Ukranian convoy attempting a surprise attack in Kherson.

If anyone had doubts about Russian military strategies and capabilities, this event would put this to bed.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

