Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria, Moscow confirms

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its airstrikes have accidentally killed 3 Turkish soldiers and injured 11 others in northern Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to President Erdogan of Turkey and expressed his condolences over the accidental loss of life after a Russian warplane hit a building housing Turkish soldiers in Al-Bab. A similar phone conversation was held between the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.

As a result, both sides agreed to increase cooperation and information exchange between the Russian and Turkish forces on the ground in Syria.

RT is reporting the following details: