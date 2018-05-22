Russiagate, and the truth about Paul Manafort’s work in Ukraine (Video)

Alex Christoforou with Alexander Mercouris discuss the possibility of Robert Mueller’s special counsel indicting US President Donald Trump.

Within the context of the conversation focused on the never ending Trump-Russia collusion ‘witch hunt’, the truth about what Paul Manafort was up to in Ukraine is revealed.

The Duran delivers a rational viewpoint amidst all the chaos and propaganda in the news today.

