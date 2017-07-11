Russia set to expel 30 US diplomats. It’s called reciprocity

Russian foreign policy always operates on a foundation of reciprocity…so after Putin’s first fact-to-face with Trump, it appears that the sticky issue of Obama’s Russian diplomat expulsion has now been solved.

Russia will just simply expel 30 US diplomats from the Russian Federation, as well as freeze some US assets “in a retaliatory move against Washington.”

We have to admit, it is refreshing to see Russia do to the US what the US has been doing to the rest of the world for decades.

Zerohedge reports…

When Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the seizure of Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland last December in response to alleged Russian interference in the election, Putin just smiled and said Russia would not retaliate, expecting that relations between Russia and the US would normalize under president Trump. Six months later, relations have not only not normalized but have deteriorated further following the latest round of sanctions against Russia despite daily allegations that Trump colluded with the Kremlin to convince several million Americans to vote against Hillary. And, as a result, Putin’s patience appears to have run out, and according to Russian newspaper Izvestiya, the Kremlin is set to expel around 30 US diplomats and freeze some US assets in a retaliatory move against Washington.

Sputnik News reports that a Foreign Ministry source, told Izvestiya newspaper that the move is due to the failure to reach an agreement on two Russian diplomatic compounds in the US seized by the Obama White House last December.

A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told the Izvestiya newspaper.

“There is a preliminary agreement on holding a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon in St. Petersburg. If the compromise is not found there, we will have to take such measures.”

Izvestiya also cited Andrey Klimov, a senator in the upper house of Russia’s parliament, who said that

“Russia had already waited more than six months for the Trump administration to improve the relationship between the two countries” and was now forced to strike back. “We are forced to draw a line and answer in a similar way,” Klimov told Izvestiya. “These moves are not meant as our attempts to show our negative attitudes toward the Trump administration but rather as evidence of the fact that Russia is a strong nation that deserves respectable treatment.”

According to Zerohedge, the Russian newspaper adds that the decision came after Trump and Putin’s first meeting at the G20 Summit in Germany failed to produce an agreement on the lightening of US sanctions against Russia.