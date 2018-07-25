Connect with us

“Russia, Russia, Russia” ranks at bottom of Gallup poll for what matters to Americans (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 62.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

Before and after the Helsinki summit the internet was awash with searches related to “Trump” and “Treason”…even more so than when Trump joked in July 2016 about Russia having Hillary’s missing 30,000 emails.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the out of control ‘Russia did it’ narrative that is consuming mainstream media news and triggering the DC swamp…but to the working American, focusing on life’s everyday problems, Russia hysteria barely makes the list of “most important problems facing” America today.

According to Zerohedge, as with the Democrats’ unending focus on Russia and the media’s constant collusion chatter: few Americans care, because – drumroll – they have real lives in the real economy to worry about.

As the latest survey from Gallup shows: when asked what the most important problem facing the nation is, Russia did not even warrant a 1% – and worse still, it is declining in importance from there.

Source: Gallup

As David Sirota noted…

“Gallup recently did a poll of what Americans say is the most important problem facing the country. One finding: the percentage of Americans saying “Situation with Russia” is the most important problem is literally too small to represent with a number. “

Via Zerohedge…

So with all that energy expended on pinning the Russia collusion tail on Trump’s campaign donkey, let alone former FBI Director Comey’s insistence that ‘anyone voting Republican is anti-American’, we are reminded of the blinkered view of the world so many suffer from and what Steve Bannon said yesterday at CNBC’s “Delivering Alpha” conference: The Democrats abandoned the American worker.

“The meddling was on the margin, and the Democrats need to accept this. The collusion – they haven’t found one shred of evidence.

The Democrats have yet to embrace why they lost[they] have wanted a do-over since 2:30 am on Nov. 9 – and they’ve lied and they’ve bitched and in November they’ll get their do-over…but on November 6, the deplorables will be plenty jacked up.”

But in November, voters will render their decision, and whatever they decide it’ll be on Trump’s platform of economic nationalism, which has boosted economic growth and created jobs.

“It’s an up or down vote, the economy, the tax cuts the whole package. I think the Fed’s going to say in the second quarter it’s at 4%…because of economic nationalism.”

So, will The Left find policies to run on that are not “socialism”? and are not “not Trump”?

As Russia DUMPED its US Treasuries, here’s what it was buying

Global geopolitical conflicts along with trade tensions triggered by the US earlier this year have made some countries follow suit.

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 25, 2018

By

Via ZeroHedge

Last week, we were the first to report that Russia has all but fully liquidated its US Treasury holdings through the months of April and May.

In those two months, Russia sold a whopping $81 billion in Treasuries, a liquidation flow that was likely responsible for much if not all the blow out in rates over the period.

In 2010, Russia was among the top 10 holders of US Treasuries at $176.3 billion. With its holdings falling to $14.9 billion in May, the country is now below the $30 billion threshold for inclusion on the Treasury Department’s monthly report of major holders. On Tuesday, the Treasury released a list of 33 countries which includes the biggest holder China to the smallest Chile. Russia is no longer on the list.

However, that left two questions – why was Russia dumping USTs and what will do with all the funds it garnered from liquidating US debt instruments?

The head of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) Elvira Nabiullina explained that the slashing of the holdings was result of the systematic assessment of all kinds of risks, including financial, economic and geopolitical.

Meanwhile, Russia’s gold holdings have been steadily increasing – for 39 straight months – bringing its share of the precious metal to its highest level in nearly two decades.

Russia’s gold holdings in May grew by one percent to 62 million troy ounces, worth $80.5 billion, according to the CBR.

According to Nabiullina, gold purchases helped to diversify reserves.

Elvira Nabiullina, chairman of Russia’s central bank, speaks during a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday, May 23, 2014. SPIEF is an annual international conference dedicated to economic and business issues which takes place at the Lenexpo exhibition center May 22-24.

Global geopolitical conflicts along with trade tensions triggered by the US earlier this year have made some countries follow suit. Turkey nearly halved its US Treasury holdings from almost $62 billion in November to $32.6 billion in May. Germany has reduced its holdings from $86 billion in April to $78.3 billion in May.

And while Russia and others were busily buying physical gold, speculators were unwinding their net long positions to the lowest since January 2016.

But, Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their bets on gold-price declines to the highest since at least 2006 in the week to July 17, according to government data.

While bullion rallied on Friday, the massive surge in leverage money short positions is potentially the catalyst to support the usual seasonal pattern in gold prices…

Especially if Trump keeps jawboning the dollar lower.

Julian Assange could soon face eviction from Ecuadorian embassy

Assange was up to no good before the Russians were, and Western governments have been chomping at the bits to get their hands on him

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 25, 2018

By

The US and its puppet states have been on a mission to apprehend Julian Assange over his revelations of various state secrets, which was by and large the reason why he sought asylum from Ecuador inside its London embassy. But the government in Quito has since changed, and this new one is not only attempting to prosecute and jail its former president, who granted Assange his asylum in the British embassy, but, due to its new and improved relations with Washington, could soon decide to make a gift of Assange, perhaps as another way of showing loyalty to the American imperial order.

The situation inside the embassy has been deteriorating in recent months, as Assange has had his communication links to the outside world cut off as well as visitors, leaving him essentially a prisoner inside the embassy. With Moreno making a visit to Britain, some are saying that he’s in talks with the Brits on how to conduct a surrender of Assange to the British government, where he would likely face extradition to the US.

The Independent reports:

Ecuador is close to evicting Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from its UK embassy, according to reports.

Lenin Moreno, the country’s president, is in London for a disabilities summit, but is allegedly in discussions with British officials over a deal to hand the Australian over to police.

Mr Assange, who has been described as an “inherited problem” by Mr Moreno, could lose his diplomatic protection in a matter of days, The Intercept reported.

The 47-year-old has been living in Ecuador’s embassy in London since June 2012, when he successfully sought asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning about allegations of sex crimes he has always denied.

Those allegations have since been dropped, but Mr Assange would be arrested by British police should he leave the embassy for breaching bail conditions.

He believes that would pave the way for extradition to the US for the publication of a huge cache of American diplomatic and military secrets on the WikiLeaks website.

Speculation about Mr Assange’s future has grown this month after the Sunday Times said senior officials from Ecuador and Britain have been in discussions since last week about how to remove him from the embassy after revocation of his asylum.

“The situation is very serious. Things are coming to a head,” the source, who spoke on condition on anonymity, told Reuters. He said the latest information from inside the embassy was, “It’s not looking good”.

However, both the Ecuadorean government and British government sources played down suggestions there was likely to be any imminent movement to break the stalemate.

“The Ecuadorian state will only talk and promote understandings about Mr Assange’s asylum, within the framework of international law, with the interested party’s lawyers and with the British government,” Ecuador’s foreign ministry said in a statement ahead of the visit.

“At the moment, due to the complexity of the topic, a short or long-term solution is not in sight.”

A British government source also said there was no sign of immediate progress. Last month, Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan told parliament that they were increasingly concerned about Mr Assange’s health.

“It is our wish that this is brought to an end, and we would like to make the assurance that if he were to step out of the embassy, he would be treated humanely and properly,” Mr Duncan said. “The first priority would be to look after his health, which we think is deteriorating.”

WikiLeaks itself has added to speculation its editor could be facing arrest after its Twitter account retweeted multiple news outlets reporting his likely eviction.

It comes after 12 Russian spies were charged with election interference in the US. They allegedly hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee and passed them to WikiLeaks, which published them during the 2016 US presidential election.

In May, Mr Moreno ordered the withdrawal of additional security from Ecuador’s small diplomatic headquarters in London. That followed a decision in March to suspend Mr Assange’s communication system and direct voice to the outside world.

Mr Assange’s supporters regard him as a champion of free speech who has exposed government abuses of power at great personal cost. His critics see him as a criminal who recklessly endangered lives in many countries by exposing secrets.

His attempt to halt British legal proceedings failed in February when a judge said Mr Assange appeared to consider himself above the normal rules of law.

Britain ended a permanent guard outside the embassy in October 2015 after spending almost £13 million in policing, but has vowed he will be arrested should he leave the embassy.

A US Department of Justice investigation into WikiLeaks is continuing but a US law official close to the investigation told Reuters there was no sealed indictment against Mr Assange.

Mr Assange has said the US would unveil charges against him if he were arrested by British police and this would pave the way for his extradition.

The Foreign Office declined to comment. Additional reporting by Reuters

Assange was up to no good before the Russians were, and Western governments have been chomping at the bits to get their hands on him for years. Although most of the world’s evil is now emanating from Moscow, Assange remains a major target who may even be accused of empowering the Russian or emboldening them to go on their aggressive campaign of meddling in literally everything. With Ecuador’s change of heart relative to just about everything, it’s possible that Assange could become a good will gift to the Americans or perhaps a bargaining chip.

Concerns about alleged Russian meddling in German elections ‘proven wrong’

They’re Russians, it’s what they do, right?

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2018

By

From political processes to assassinations to international sporting events to terrorist attacks, the Russians are alleged to have a hand in it all somehow, somewhere. Not only is Russia supposed to have interfered in the 2016 US Presidential election somehow, but it’s been alleged that the Russians were also hacking or meddling or something of that nature the Brexit vote, Danish elections, the Catalonia independence referendum, the Germany parliamentary elections, the Italian elections, etc. You get the picture, if there were elections, the Russians were meddling, hacking, or ‘interfering’ somehow.

The Russians were alleged to have been behind the Skripal poisoning, and the recent alleged novichok poisoning in Amesbury, where nearly a half dozen people have been taken ill due to exposure to the banned military grade nerve toxin that has been making rounds about UK ever so casually.

Then there is the Olympic doping scandal, which resulted in the Russian team being forbidden to participate as a Russian team in the 2018 Winter games. If some group of dodgy fellows with ties to terrorists allege that a chemical weapons attack went down, you can not only be certain that it’s legitimate but that the Russians hand a hand in it by allowing it it happen. If there’s an independence vote going down somewhere, anywhere in the world, since they hacked or meddled or something in the American Presidential elections, you know the Russians are meddling in it.

Actually, if there’s a vote happening at all, the Russians are interfering in it. They’re Russians, it’s what they do, right? But reports are surfacing that a recent report reports that concerns over Russian interference in Germany’s parliamentary elections have turned out to be ‘proven wrong’.

Sputnik reports:

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) does not have specific data on possible attempts by Russia to affect the 2017 Bundestag elections, according to a report.

“After Russia took measures to intervene in the presidential elections in the US and France, as well as launching numerous cyber attacks against the German Bundestag, politicians, parties and political foundations, fears about Russia’s interference in the German election campaign eventually were proven wrong,” the report, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The document noted that “as the elections to the Bundestag approached, there was a decline in Russian cyber activity possibly linked to the elections.”

Moscow has repeatedly refuted accusations of trying to meddle in the elections of different countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called such allegations “absolutely unsubstantiated.”
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking of alleged Russian interference in the elections in the US, France, the UK and Germany, said that no evidence had been provided on the matter.

According to this, it would appear that allegations of Russian interference on the German elections were not only without substance, but were actually ‘proven wrong’. While the majority of other allegations against the Russians remain without verifiable evidence, this case, together with the Olympic doping allegations, have come out to be demonstrated as false. But it’s likely that they’ll remain a part of the media’s growing list of Russian crimes.

