Russia paranoid Guardian reporter gets DEMOLISHED in Real News interview (Video)

Infamous Guardian reporter Luke Harding, and TRNN’s Aaron Maté discuss Russiagate and Harding’s new book “Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win.”

Harding has never hidden his paranoia and disdain for Russian President Vladimir Putin…and in this Real News interview is so embarrassed by Aaron Maté’s calm pushback against claims made in his fictional book, that Harding, stuttering and clearly flustered, cuts off the interview before host Maté can even say a proper goodbye.

At one point, Maté makes fun of Harding’s assertion that Russian spies are everywhere because of their affinity to use smiley emoticons during their communication.

Moon of Alabama notes that…