Russia paranoid Congressman admits that Hillary Clinton and DNC colluded with Ukraine (Video)

Adam Schiff is troubled by the collusion between the DNC and Ukraine.

Democrat Congressman, and outspoken Russia-hater, Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been forced to admit that on ABC’s “This Week” that collusion between the DNC and Ukraine is an issue.

During an interview with Jon Karl, Schiff had to concede that the boomerang effect of trying to tie Trump to Russia with 9 months of investigations and zero evidence has resulted in tying Hillary Clinton and the DNC in factual, documented election meddling with the putsch government in Ukraine, all thanks to a Politico investigation way back in January…

Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers.

Vis the Daily Caller:

During a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Jon Karl asked Rep. Adam Schiff, who has been an outspoken critic of the Trump Jr. meeting, if he also found the DNC-Ukraine collusion to be wrong. “No, it wouldn’t be acceptable for the Democrats to accept help from the Ukrainian government,” Schiff admitted. Schiff tried to argue that the Russian effort to help Trump was much more widespread and reportedly came directly from Russian president Vladimir Putin. “The scale of what the Russians did is not comparable to anything in [the Politico report],” he alleged. “So the scale is different, but this is problematic. Acknowledge that,” Karl pressed. “Well, it would be problematic to get any sort of support from a foreign government,” Schiff said.

The Gateway Pundit reports that unsurprisingly, the mainstream media has given little coverage to DNC-Ukraine ties, instead continuing its focus on the “Trump-Russia’ collusion that allegedly took place during the election.

Politico briefly touched on the real scandal, which is Ukraine attempting to subvert the American democratic process by aiding Hillary Clinton during the election.

Schiff is Hillary Clinton’s poodle, who runs around the halls of Congress seeing Russian spies behind every door and under every table.

The intellectually challenged Congressman was easy prey for Tucker Carlson, in what will forever define Schiff’s career in US government…