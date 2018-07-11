‘Russia not to be isolated over Crimea’ – NATO head

As if the resignations of David Davis, Steve Baker and Boris Johnson were not enough of a headache for the troubled UK Prime Minister, a new poll shows that the British public is turing sharply against Prime Minster Theresa May on her Brexit negotiation debacle.

This was the inevitable outcome when May decided to turn her back on a democratically elected mandate to leave the EU, and instead deceptively try to negotiate a back door association agreement with Brussels.

Prime Minister May is handing the British populace all the bloated controls and regulations built into EU membership, without having a seat at the table in Brussels so as to affect those very controls and regulations levied on the UK people.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou, RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle, and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss what was a wild turn of events in British politics, which may see the eventual fall of the May government, a split in Tory loyalties, and the rise of Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.

According to a Sky News poll, 64% of Britons do not trust Theresa May to run Brexit negotiations, and just 22% now trust her to get the best possible deal.

The British public no longer has faith in Theresa May to negotiate Brexit, with two in three saying they do not trust her to get the best possible deal, a Sky Data poll reveals. Some 64% of Britons do not trust her to run Brexit negotiations – up 31 percentage points from when we last asked the question in March 2017. Just 22% now trust her to get the best possible deal, down 32 points from last year, with 14% unsure.

