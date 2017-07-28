Russia may implement further retaliatory measures to “bring US to its senses”

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that today’s retaliatory measures by Russia against the United States may only be the beginning if the US moves ahead with sanctions.

Earlier today, Russia cut of American access to storage facilities used by the US Embassy in Moscow and further vowed to cut the number of US diplomats in Russia from 1,000 to 455 in a clear downgrading in relations.

Later, Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia refuses to rule out further measures designed, “to bring the US to its senses”.

He further spoke of Russia reducing the number of US diplomats in Moscow in the following way,

“This is the amount that Russia currently has in its overseas offices in the United States. In other words, we are restoring parity, which for a long time was violated by the US and was by and large unfair”.

Ryabkov further stated that the US sanctions are designed to intimidate not only Russia but the entire world and that furthermore, Russia will not tolerate such measures.