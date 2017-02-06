Russia demands apology after Bill O’Reilly calls Vladimir Putin “a killer”

As was reported earlier by The Duran’s Alex Christoforou, Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly interviewed President Donald Trump before the Super Bowl. During that interview, Bill O’Reilly asked if POTUS Trump respects Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unsatisfied with Trump’s positive response, O’Reilly blurted out an insult, calling the Russian President “a killer”.
Here is the full exchange:
O’Reilly: Do you respect Putin?
Trump: I do respect him. But…
O’Reilly: But why?
Trump: Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get along with them. He is the leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight – and the Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.
O’Reilly: But he’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer.
Trump: There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent? You think our country is so innocent?
O’Reilly: I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers.
Trump: Well…take a look at what we’ve done too. Made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. A lot of people were killed.