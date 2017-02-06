Latest, News

Russia demands apology after Bill O’Reilly calls Vladimir Putin “a killer”

Sergey Gladysh 2,123
The Kremlin considers Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly's remarks about the Russian President "unacceptable" and "offensive", and expects to receive an apology, says Sean Spicer's vis-a-vis in Russia, Dmitry Peskov.

As was reported earlier by The Duran’s Alex Christoforou, Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly interviewed President Donald Trump before the Super Bowl. During that interview, Bill O’Reilly asked if POTUS Trump respects Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unsatisfied with Trump’s positive response, O’Reilly blurted out an insult, calling the Russian President “a killer”.

Here is the full exchange:

O’Reilly:  Do you respect Putin?

Trump: I do respect him. But…

O’Reilly:  But why?

Trump: Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get along with them. He is the leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight – and the Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.

O’Reilly: But he’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer.

Trump: There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent? You think our country is so innocent?

O’Reilly: I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers.

Trump: Well…take a look at what we’ve done too. Made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. A lot of people were killed.

 

Previous ArticleNext Article
Sergey Gladysh
Contributor at The Duran.
Co-founder and president of the Russian-American Youth Association.
Follow Sergey on:FacebookInstagramTwitterVK