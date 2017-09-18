CONFIRMED: Russia conducts successful test of Iskander-M Tactical Ballistic Missile (VIDEO)

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

“An upgraded Iskander-M missile system carried out test launch of a missile from the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan region in the framework of the Zapad-2017 joint Russia-Belarus strategic exercise,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

“The missile flew the distance of 480 kilometers [some 300 miles] and successfully hit a designated target at the Makat testing range [Kazakhstan],” the statement said.

The 9K720 Iskander (Russian: «Искандер») is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system produced and deployed by the Russian Federation. The missile systems (Искандер-М) are to replace the obsolete OTR-21 Tochka systems, still in use by the Russian armed forces, by 2020.

The Iskander has several different conventional warheads, including a cluster munitions warhead, a fuel-air explosive enhanced-blast warhead, a high explosive-fragmentation warhead, an earth penetrator for bunker busting and an electromagnetic pulse device for anti-radar missions.

The missile can also carry nuclear warheads. In September 2017, the KBM general designer Valery M. Kashin said that there were at least seven types of missiles (and ″perhaps more″) for Iskander, including one cruise missile.