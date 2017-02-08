Russia concerned that Washington’s actions and rhetoric may lead to collapse of Iran nuclear deal

Moscow is seriously concerned that hostile rhetoric from Washington may lead to a collapse of the nuclear deal with Iran, a scenario in which everyone loses, a senior Russian non-proliferation diplomat has said.

In an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti, the senior Russian diplomat on non-proliferation issues, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that a collapse of the deal, which is meant to last for over a decade, would hurt the entire international community and should be avoided.

Here is what Ulyanov said:

“We see some really hard-line rhetoric from the American administration and hard-line rhetoric in response from Tehran. Sanctions are being imposed on Iran. Naturally, this creates an unfavorable atmosphere for implementing the nuclear deal.” “Objectively speaking, this agreement was and still is, not a perfect, but an optimal solution for a very difficult situation. It’s a reasonable and very fragile compromise deal. We are trying to preserve a normal atmosphere surrounding this deal.”

The diplomat added that Russia is in contact with other members of the P5+1 group which negotiated the deal with Iran, including China, the US, Britain, France, and the EU.

RT is reporting the following details: