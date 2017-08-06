Russia, China will ‘build trust, support each other regardless of global situation,’ says Chinese Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday reiterated their adherence to strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual support regardless of the changing situation in the world, Wang said.

Originally appeared on RussiaFeed

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the two diplomats held a meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministerial meeting.

“The two sides have pledged to continue considering each other as high-priority international partners regardless of the developments of the situation in the world, as well as to deepen strategic cooperation, to strengthen mutual trust, support and comprehensive cooperation,” Wang said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese diplomat added that Beijing was ready to cooperate with Moscow in preparation of the meetings between the leaders of the two nations at the BRICS summit in September.

Russia has stepped up its cooperation with China following the deterioration of its relations with the Western countries against the backdrop of the crisis in southeastern Ukraine. Both Moscow and Beijing cooperate in a number of areas such as energy, infrastructure and military.