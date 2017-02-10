Russia to appoint deputy FM and ranking general as next ambassador to Washington

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and former Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov is likely to be appointed as Russia's next Ambassador to the United States.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and former Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov is seen as the top candidate to become Moscow’s next Ambassador to the United States, a parliamentary source told Sputnik Thursday.

On Monday, Russian media reported that Antonov, who is a ranking general of the Russian army, may replace current Ambassador Sergei Kislyak who has been holding the post since 2008.

