Runs in the family: Harvey’s brother Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment

This was an inevitable outcome.

Harvey Weinstein’s brother, Bob is the latest hollywood casualty stemming from Harvey’s sexual deviance.

According toThe Gateway Pundit, the co-founder of The Weinstein Company has been slapped with sexual harassment allegations of his own, as Hollywood continues to real from bombshell after bombshell.

Variety reports…

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of “Mist,” said Weinstein repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners. The harassment began in the summer of 2016 and continued on and off for about three months until Segel’s lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, informed TWC executives — including COO David Glasser — that she would leave the show if Bob Weinstein did not stop contacting her on personal matters. “ ‘No’ should be enough,” Segel told Variety. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

A representative for Bob Weinstein said in a statement to Variety…

“Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”

Variety continues…

During the dinner, Weinstein asked Segel highly intimate questions and made romantic overtures to her, according to Segel. He wanted to know her age because he told her he didn’t want to date anyone younger than his daughter. He told Segel that he was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel because his daughter was staying at his home in Los Angeles. About halfway through the dinner, Weinstein asked Segel if she would drive him back to the hotel so that he could let his driver go for the night. Segel agreed. When she took him to the Sunset Boulevard hotel, he asked her to come up to his room. She declined.

Segel’s lawyer, David Fox refused to comment on the allegation, citing “the possibility of litigation involving the Weinstein Company.”