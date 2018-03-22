in Latest, News, Video

RT’s full 22:00 minute thrashing of Hillary Clinton shill by media analyst Lionel (Video)

More debate surrounding the unfolding Facebook data scandal (Video)

64 Views

Yesterday The Duran published the abbreviated debate between media analyst Lionel and Hillary Clinton shill Richard Goodstein.

Here is the full 22:00 minute spectacle, where Lionel thrashes Goodstein to a pulp.

Things get really good at the 19:00 minute mark. Goldstein is visibly shaken throughout the debate…

The Duran
EUR
Buy us a coffee ☕
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

FacebookLionelRT

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Why America’s major news-media must change their thinking

Facebook CEO goes on CNN to give his “What Happened” moment (Video)