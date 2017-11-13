Roseanne Barr warns globalist swamp that child trafficking network is about to be exposed

Article first appeared on RPT.

With recent hollywood pedophilia exposed, comedian and one-time hollywood A-list star Roseanne Barr suggests stunning revelations on child sex trafficking will come to light in the very near future.

Former child star Corey Feldman is already exposing a hollywood child pedophilia ring when he decided to reveal the name of one of six Hollywood figures who molested him during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Roseanne Barr tweeted…

“lots of ppl will become Woke AF this week”

According to The Gateway Pundit, Barr tweeted about how President Trump is strongly opposed to child sex trafficking. Barr then underscored how important it is to stop the suffering of innocent children.

“I perceived Hollywood’s sexism 2B so pervasive as to not even be noticed-it was class based discrimination, with racial undertones based in anti-semitic sado-spiritual necroPedoism. #ThisIsNow. Trump opposes child trafficking & knows exactly where The Locos is-not many ppl r brave enough2 know, or remember or contain the information-most blank out. #MKULTRA. all that really matters is that we stop the suffering of the world’s innocent children. We can do it bc it’s the right thing 2 do & this is The Age of Aquarius. G0D is with us now. Let’s Roll-,” tweeted Barr.

