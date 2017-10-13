Rose McGowan accuses Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos of covering up her rape

Article first appeared on RPT.

In a shocking revelation made via Twitter, actress Rose McGowan accused Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos of covering up her rape.

Daily Mail UK reports…

Rose McGowan is claiming that Amazon optioned a television series from her only to kill it soon after when she voiced concern about a possible move the company was making to bailout Weinstein. ‘I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof,’ said McGowan on Thursday in a tweet directed at company founder Jeff Bezos. ‘I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works.’ She then added: ‘I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.’ That ‘dirty Oscar’ seems to be a reference to Casey Affleck’s Best Actor win for ‘Manchester by the Sea’ earlier this year, an award that Ben’s younger brother took home despite two women accusing him of sexual harassment.

The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal has now reached the top brass of Amazon, as now implicated Jeff Bezos is in damage control mode, suspending video boss Roy Price.

Recode reports…

Amazon has suspended Roy Price, its point man in Hollywood and the head of its ambitious video program. It is also considering cutting ties with projects it is working on with the Weinstein Company, which fired its CEO Harvey Weinstein this week. The suspension is effective immediately, according to an internal Amazon memo. Albert Cheng, a former ABC executive who joined Amazon’s video group two years ago, will be the interim head of the unit. The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Price had been suspended. Here’s Amazon’s statement: “Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.” The move comes on the same day that actress Rose McGowan, who says producer Harvey Weinstein raped her, called out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos via Twitter. McGowan said she complained to Price about Weinstein, and after that, Amazon killed a project she was working on with Price’s team. “I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood,” she wrote. It also comes on the same day that TV producer Isa Hackett, who had previously accused Price of harassing her in 2015, provided more detail about the alleged incident to journalist Kim Masters in The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon had previously brought in an outside investigator to look into Hackett’s charge. Last week, The Wall Street Journal published a critical account of Price’s track record in Hollywood, noting that the company had spent billions on programming, but with a handful of exceptions, hadn’t won plaudits or large audiences.

Here are McGowan’s tweets…

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017