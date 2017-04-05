Ron Paul knows that the “chemical attack” in Syria is clearly a false flag (Video)

Did Assad sign his own death warrant with such an attack...or does some other entity benefit?

Ron Paul once again is a voice of reason in what is shaping up to be a false flag in Syria that may propel the world into a massive war, even putting the US in direct conflict with Russia.

Basic logic is employed by Paul, logic that is never employed by the mainstream media, for some curious reason…

“Who would benefit?” “It doesn’t make any sense for Assad to use poison gases.”

Assad is winning the war against ISIS. A peace deal was being hammered out.

Why would Assad use chemical weapons? Even Barack Obama, 2014, conceded that Assad destroyed all of Syria’s chemical stockpiles under the supervision of UN inspectors and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)?

Only one side has chemical weapons in this conflict…Moderate rebels (aka ISIS). Now they benefit greatly out of this false flag.