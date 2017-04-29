Ron Paul interviews Julian Assange, as the CIA continues to push for Assange’s arrest (Video)

Julian Assange believes the CIA is "deeply humiliated" by all the documents leaked via Wikileaks.

Julian Assange joined Ron Paul of the Liberty Report to discuss the latest push by the Trump White House to bring charges against Assange and Wikileaks for publishing US Government documents.

Last week Ron Paul made his voice heard in the latest war of words between the CIA and Assange, saying…

“if we allow this president to declare war on those who tell the truth, we have only ourselves to blame.”

Trump’s Wikileaks witch-hunt is one of many campaign pivots undertaken by the current POTUS which could not only turn away a core demographic of support, but also open the door to criminal prosecution of any press outlets deemed to be enemies of the state.

TODAY at 12pm ET … Julian Assange joins me on The Liberty Report! https://t.co/ZpE9V7y7nX pic.twitter.com/gR9Y3VkktA — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 28, 2017

Julian Assange notes in the live interview…