ROMNEY ready to vote YES for Trump’s SUPREME COURT pick

Romney Agrees To Back Trump On Supreme Court Pick; McConnell Now Has Votes To Replace RBG.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney (R) announced on Tuesday that he would support a floor vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court pick – giving Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a 53-seat majority and the votes needed to move forward in replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to .

