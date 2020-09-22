ROMNEY ready to vote YES for Trump’s SUPREME COURT pick

*****News Topic 35*****
Romney Agrees To Back Trump On Supreme Court Pick; McConnell Now Has Votes To Replace RBG.
Romney Agrees To Back Trump On Supreme Court Pick; McConnell Now Has Votes To Replace RBG
Utah Senator Mitt Romney (R) announced on Tuesday that he would support a floor vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court pick – giving Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a 53-seat majority and the votes needed to move forward in replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to .
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.