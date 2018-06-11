Robert De Niro shouts “F*** Trump” at 2018 Tony Awards show (Video)

Poor Robert De Niro…once a great actor, Donald Trump’s election as POTUS has turned his mind to liberal left mush.

Two weeks ago Robert De Niro issued a complete ban on the US president from entering his posh, overpriced sushi restaurant chain.

Months before the ban, which I am certain Trump is crying over, De Niro did some classic “resistance” virtue signaling in which he called Trump “baby in chief,” “jerkoff in chief” and “a fucking idiot.”

Last night De Nero made an even bigger fool of himself at the 2018 Tony Awards declaring onstage: “Fuck Trump!”

The washed up hollywood actor was handing out a special Tony Award to Bruce Springsteen’s musical performance show.

De Niro received a standing ovations from the Trump hating broadway/hollywood crowd.

The profanity was bleeped out in the live broadcast, but tweets from those in attendance confirmed De Niro’s virtue signaling moment…

“I’m going to say one thing: ‘Fuck Trump’”, said a proud De Niro, hands raised as if he had accomplished something special…

“It’s no longer ‘down with Trump,’ it’s ‘fuck Trump’.”

It’s sad to watch a once great actor turn into a complete shell of a man, all because of Trump.

Here is the video below. Remember to Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

It seems as if all the networks censored what Robert DeNiro had to say about Trump. So, I made a video for those who missed it. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/I6zWoAopMq — Kristi Colleen (@KristiColleen) June 11, 2018

Via Zerohedge…

While the outburst from the iconic actor, who has been one of Trump’s harshest critics in the entertainment industry was not surprising, the support De Niro received from the audience was: the political statement earned De Niro a standing ovation from the crowd at Radio City Music Hall which erupted in cheers, while CBS scrambled to bleep the audio on the live telecast. After the audience settled, De Niro got back to talking about Springsteen, who received a special Tony Award during Sunday night. The intimate show, “Springsteen on Broadway” — or as De Niro referred to it, “Jersey Boy” — features the Boss performing his music and sharing stories from his 2016 autobiography “Born to Run.” Tickets to the exclusive concert residency, which has been extended twice, are over $850. As we reported at the time, last month De Niro said that Trump was banned from all of his Nobu restaurants and hotels, though a representative for De Niro later denied that was the case.

