Connect with us

Latest

Video

Richard Branson says Brexit is “saddest thing that’s happened” to Britain (Video)

Branson noted that if another vote were to take place, he believes the ‘stay’ vote would win.
Alex Christoforou

Published

4 hours ago

on

119 Views

Billionaire globalist founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson expresses his disappointment with the Brexit vote in an interview with David Rubenstein in the latest episode of “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations”.

Branson told Rubenstein that Brexit is “the saddest thing that’s happened” to Britain and many people were misled.

Branson noted that if another vote were to take place, he believes the ‘stay’ vote would win.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile Theresa May’s Brexit options are narrowing by the day, after the European Union publicly tore up her cornerstone customs plan.

In a very blunt public statement, chief EU/Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he will never accept Theresa May’s plan for customs after Brexit. Barnier said the EU will never let a non-member collect its tariffs.

According to Bloomberg, the European Union rejected a key part of her proposal for a trade deal with the bloc on Thursday, sending her back to the drawing board with just 12 weeks to go until a divorce deal is meant to be signed.

May thought her customs proposal was the best hope of getting a Brexit deal she could also sell to a divided Parliament in London. But in a blunt and public critique, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said he will never accept her plan.

Now, she’s boxed in, with all options bringing the risk of her being ousted, and increasing the chances of Britain tumbling out of the bloc with no deal at all.

Barnier even suggested one way out of the impasse would be for the U.K. to stay inside the EU customs union, though that would enrage parts of her Conservative Party and mean May having to renege on her repeated promises to leave it.

“I have always said the EU is open to a customs union,” Barnier told reporters as he stood next to U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab in Brussels in the first full news conference the two have held since the minister took over from David Davis on July 9.

Staying inside such an arrangement is the official policy of the U.K.’s main opposition Labour Party, and is favored by the pro-EU members of May’s party who have rebelled against her. That makes Barnier’s suggestion particularly provocative.

On July 12, May put forward a model under which the U.K. would collect the EU’s tariffs on goods entering the country, as part of a plan to keep trade with the bloc flowing freely after the split. But Barnier said the EU would never allow a non-member to collect its tariffs.

Both May and the EU have stressed that they want to finalize a Brexit deal in October to give the U.K. and European parliaments time to approve it before Britain’s departure from the EU eight months from now.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

British army on standby in case of no-deal Brexit

The army is on standby to help deliver food, medicines and fuels if there are shortages in the wake of a “no deal”

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

The British government is in full on prepper mode right now, gearing up for the possibilities and problems that could come about as a result of a no-deal Brexit. The army is on standby to ensure peace and stability as well as to provide an infrastructure for the delivery of crucial supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel, especially in areas which could be the most prone to shortages. In order to provide for this scenario, the British government is also stockpiling necessary supplies.

Sky News reports

The army is on standby to help deliver food, medicines and fuels if there are shortages in the wake of a “no deal” Brexit, it has been reported.

Plans for the armed forces to help civilian authorities in the event of civil emergencies have been dusted off as part of contingency preparations for Britain leaving the EU without an agreement, according to Sunday Times.

This would see helicopters and army trucks being used to get supplies to vulnerable people outside the South East who were having difficulties getting the medicines they require, according to the newspaper.

An unnamed minister told the Sunday Times that the military would be drafted in if problems at Britain’s ports caused shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

They said: “There is a lot of civil contingency planning around the prospect of no deal. That’s not frightening the horses, that’s just being utterly realistic.”

A Ministry of Defence source said there had been “no formal request” to supply aid, but acknowledged there is a “blueprint for us supporting the civilian authorities that can be dusted off”.

The newspaper’s report also said there would be a significant impact on the NHS, with the health service moving onto a year-round “winter crisis footing”.

Prime Minister Theresa May – who has repeatedly said no Brexit deal is better than a bad deal – said earlier this week that the British public should feel “reassurance and comfort” over the government’s preparations for a no deal scenario.

Mrs May did not deny stockpiling was taking place, but said Downing Street was being “responsible and sensible” whilst simultaneously trying to strike a good deal with Brussels.

She told 5 News: “Far from being worried about preparations that we are making, I would say that people should take reassurance and comfort from the fact that the government is saying we are in a negotiation, we are working for a good deal – I believe we can get a good deal – but… because we don’t know what the outcome is going to be… let’s prepare for every eventuality.

“This is not just about stockpiling.

“That concept, what it is, is about making sure that we will be able to continue to do the things that are necessary once we have left the European Union, if we leave without a deal.”

Chancellor Philip Hammond echoed the PM’s words, saying it was “sensible and responsible” for the government to be working in conjunction with industry to stockpile certain vital supplies for the event of no deal.

He said: “That’s a sensible and responsible thing for a Government to do and large businesses who are importing or exporting large volumes of products or produce will be making contingency plans, and we would encourage them to do so and work closely with them as they are putting those plans together.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday he had asked officials to “work up options for stockpiling” by the pharmaceutical industry, while Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the government would be taking steps to make sure there is an “adequate food supply”.

Perceiving the customs Union as being a bad deal for Britain, a vote to leave is forcing Britain out of the European bloc in a process that so far hasn’t yielded an acceptable agreement with the Union for relations once Britain is entirely out in the cold. It’s Britain’s version of the sort of approach of international organizations and agreements that US President Donald Trump has been advancing, and is what an immediate withdrawal without a contingency plan looks like. It’s a sticky process, and it’s not good for many a political career.

Continue Reading

Latest

Will India get Russian warships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles?

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has let on that the possibility exists for the Indian Navy to acquire Russian constructed warships armed with the 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) system, which can strike targets up to 2,500 kms away. In addition to India, Borisov indicated that Project 22800 corvettes, which are condenamed Karakurt, may be provided to China, Vietnam, and other Asia-Pacific nations. The Kalibr cruise missile is one of the main sorts employed by the Russians, and is capable carrying nuclear warheads. Additionally, they have seen live action in targeting anti government rebels in Syria recently.

ZeeNews reports:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has said that Indian Navy may get Russian-made warships armed with the lethal 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) capable of hitting the enemy 2,500 kilometres away. Borisov said on Monday that Russia’s Project 22800 corvettes codenamed Karakurt are likely to be supplied to India, Vietnam, China and other countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

“These ships are very successful: they have a big tonnage, good armament, and Kalibr is the most important thing. The corvette has an acceptable price, it is small, compact and fast. I believe that it has a good export potential for a number of countries, especially from the Asia-Pacific Region – Vietnam, China, India and others,” Russian news agency ITAR TASS quoted Borisov as saying.

Borisov added that the first three vessels of Project 22800 corvettes (Karakurt) are being built at the Eastern shipyard, which are likely to be of interest to the friendly navies.

The Kalibr is an improved version of the 3M-14E “Club” LACM and is currently the main ground-strike weapon in athe armoury of the Russian Navy. The 6.2 metre long Kalibr can be launched from a ship or a submarine using the turbojet propulsion system and can carry a 450 kilogramme high-explosive conventional warhead or even a nuclear payload.

Kalibr has three versions – the ground strike missile, the SS-N-27 (Sizzler) anti-ship cruise missile and 91R anti-submarine missile. All of then can be fired from vertical launch system tubes.

Russia has used the Kalibr cruise missiles to target the anti-Bashar Hafez al-Assad regime forces in Syria. Russian warships fired the Kalibr missiles from the Caspian Sea to hit targets inside Syria almost 1,800 kilometres away.

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries, not just for its proximity to Russia, but because of the dependability and advanced capabilities of it. Whether it’s the S-400, the Kalibr cruise missile system, the Russia SU class fighter jet, helicopters, etc, they’re some of the best on the market, and they’re not quite as expensive as their American manufactured counterparts. On the topic of S-400s, India, China, and Turkey have each ordered their own batch of them, to the displeasure of Washington.

Continue Reading

Latest

Viktor Orban: failure of EU elite represented in EU Commission

Orban has been quite the controversial figure in European politics

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

Vikor Orban, the conservative Hungarian leader, has described the European Commission as a representation of the failure of Europe’s elite during a speech in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad. Orban perceives that the growing Muslim minorities across Europe threaten the electoral viability of Christian political parties in Europe, and therefore is of the opinion that migration will be the major issue influence the next EU Commission elections.

Politico reports:

The European Commission is a symbol of the EU elite’s failure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his annual speech to party supporters.

Speaking in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad, where his ruling Fidesz party gathers every summer, Orbán called for a focus on the upcoming European Parliament election, which he believes will center on the question of migration.

“The European elite has failed, and this failure’s symbol is the European Commission,” the prime minister said. “The good news is that the Commission’s days are numbered,” he said.

The prime minister argued that the current European Commission is anti-Central Europe, and that there is censorship in Western Europe. He also criticized EU sanctions on Russia.

“There is liberalism but not democracy,” in Western Europe, Orbán said, adding that “Christian democracy is by definition not liberal.”

Orbán also said that the emergence of Muslim minorities across European countries would make it impossible for Christian political parties to win election.

While Orbán’s Fidesz is still a member of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), several Fidesz supporters at the event put forward questions to the party’s leadership regarding whether they will be leaving the EPP.

“Our thinking is leaning toward staying, not leaving [the EPP],” Orbán said, while noting some EPP member parties are far apart and compromises would be needed on certain issues.

Orban has been quite the controversial figure in European politics in recent years. He has refused to accept migrants into Hungary in defiance of Merkel’s EU wide migrant mandate which was recently defeated at a meeting in Brussels. He has stood up for Europe’s Christian cultural heritage, and has opposed multiculturalism. In several way, his view of governance is quite similar to that of the new Italian government, which is also opposed to migration into Europe from the South. Orban has also made headlines this year over a controversial law which specifically targets NGOs financed by George Soros, and any other NGO which favours or aids migration.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending