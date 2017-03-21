Rex Tillerson ditches NATO meeting, will travel to Moscow instead, to hold talks with a sovereign nation

It’s called leverage, and Trump is using it to get NATO member states to pay their fair share, or get out of the alliance.

Without American money and military might NATO crumbles. Trump has made no secret of the fact that America will not continue to pay the bill for the bulk of the alliance’s budget. Each member state needs to contribute its required share as stipulated in the alliance charter.

In light of Trump’s apparent fault to honor campaign promises, it should come as little surprise that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is opting to pass on a April 5-6 meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be present during the first US visit by China’s president.

In a move to further infuriate the establishment liberal left and neocon right, Tillerson will travel to Russia one week after the China meeting, which Reuters describes as “a step allies may see as putting Moscow’s concerns ahead of theirs.”

Via Zerohedge….