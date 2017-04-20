Rex Tillerson accuses Iran of “destabilizing” Middle East, following “same path as North Korea” (Video)

US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has accused Iran of “alarming ongoing provocations’ to destabilize the Middle East.

Yesterday The Duran reported that US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson (as required by law to report to Congress on Iran’s adherence to the nuclear deal) had affirmed that Iran is in fact complying with the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under the Obama White House.

On Wednesday, however, we got another Trump flip flop, which is in fact a return to Trump’s campaign rhetoric on Iran…the Trump Administration is flip flopping yesterday’s flip flop on Iran.

Rex Tillerson detailed Iran’s “alarming and ongoing provocations that export terror and violence, destabilizing more than one country at a time.” Tillerson then said that if Iran goes unchecked it “has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea.”

Tillerson argued that the agreement is “another example of buying off a power who has nuclear ambitions”, further adding that the United States buys Iran off “for a short period of time, and then someone has to deal with it later.”

CNN reports…

His statement was the latest in a drumbeat of warnings from the Trump administration that it is set to crack down on Iran and might reconsider the nuclear deal reached between the US, EU partners, Russia and China. But despite the rhetoric, diplomats and analysts say they don’t expect the administration to walk away from the deal, which aims to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon.

Speaking from the state department Treaty Room, Rex Tillerson said the nuclear deal forged by the Obama administration “completely ignored all of the other serious threats that Iran poses.”

Tillerson noted that the United States will conduct a “comprehensive review” of its policy toward Iran…

“The Trump administration is currently conducting across the entire government a review of our Iran policy…an unchecked Iran has the potential to follow the same path as North Korea and take the world along with it. The United States is keen to avoid a second piece of evidence that strategic patience is a failed approach.”

CNBC reports…