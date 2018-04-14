Retired U.S. Army Colonel: “Trump seems to be in the grip of the globalists” (Video)

Retired U.S. Army Colonel, Douglas Macgregor was on Tucker Carlson Tonight dropping some powerful truth bombs minutes before Trump’s real bombs were launched against Damascus.

Col. Macgregor made some stunning statements about America’s war machine, and lifted much of the fog surrounding the current war in Syria.

He [Trump] seems to be in the grip of the globalists, you know the global nannies that want to run around in Madeleine Albright’s world and punish evildoers for reasons that don’t make any sense to me since we had no real interest in Syria and the war there is effectively over.

Routinely again it’s back to the Globalist versus the Nationalists. He [Trump] seems to have lots of globalists around him. I’m sure John Bolton is excited at the prospect of bombing somebody somewhere. I suspect that he’s being supported in the Pentagon as well.

The left/right dichotomy is very misleading in this town. I think you have nationalists and you have globalists. The globalists dramatically outnumber those of us who are pre-eminently concerned about what’s in the interests of the United States.

. The swamp seems to be everywhere.

