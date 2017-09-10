Republican Congressman calls for investigation into corruption involving Russia and the Clinton Foundation

Last week Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) told Sean Hannity he was 99% certain Russiagate is a “complete con-job”.

Rohrbacher said…

“He [Assange] was adamant that the Russians played no role in the disclosure of the Democratic National Committee their emails that were exposed during the election. They played no role.” “The liberal left in this country had every reason to lie about it. The whole thing is a fraud, is a con job.”

In late August Rohrbacher told Tucker Carlson that Julian Assange knows who provided the information to Wikileaks, and that the information was likely obtained by a Democrat party insider via a download…not an outside hack.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) issued a statement calling for hearings on links between the Clinton Foundation and Russia.

Dana Rohrabacher’s office issued the following letter…