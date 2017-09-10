Republican Congressman calls for investigation into corruption involving Russia and the Clinton Foundation

Last week Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) told Sean Hannity he was 99% certain Russiagate is a “complete con-job”.
Rohrbacher said…
“He [Assange] was adamant that the Russians played no role in the disclosure of the Democratic National Committee their emails that were exposed during the election. They played no role.”
“The liberal left in this country had every reason to lie about it. The whole thing is a fraud, is a con job.”
In late August Rohrbacher told Tucker Carlson that Julian Assange knows who provided the information to Wikileaks, and that the information was likely obtained by a Democrat party insider via a download…not an outside hack.
Rohrbacher said…
“He [Assange] was adamant that the Russians played no role in the disclosure of the Democratic National Committee their emails that were exposed during the election. They played no role.”
“The liberal left in this country had every reason to lie about it. The whole thing is a fraud, is a con job.”
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) issued a statement calling for hearings on links between the Clinton Foundation and Russia.
Dana Rohrabacher’s office issued the following letter…
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has called on House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce to approve hearings on alleged corruption involving Russia and the Clinton Foundation, the global non-profit organization set up by former president Bill Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
Mrs. Clinton ran for president as the Democrat nominee in 2016.
Noting evidence that Russian financiers donated heavily to the foundation, the California Republican, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats, proposed an “under-oath examination of the relationship between the donations and the 2013 CFIUS approval of the sale of America’s uranium reserves.”
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is the government’s interagency body that reviews and authorizes investments in and purchases by foreign entities of American companies.
Rohrabacher’s letter, sent to Royce on Wednesday, cites “new evidence that the Obama Administration had prior knowledge of possible bribery and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involving state-owned Russian nuclear industry figures, the Clinton Foundation, and other Americans prior to the CFIUS approval of the uranium transaction.”
As much as 20 percent of the reserves were transferred to Russia because of the deal, said Rohrabacher.
The congressman also suggested the hearings look into Russian energy interests that provided financial support to a campaign to undermine the American fracking industry and the construction of oil and gas pipelines in this country.
“We can no longer wait,” said Rohrabacher, “to fully inform the American people of alleged criminal collusion by the previous Administration with the Russians.”
Loading…