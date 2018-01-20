ReleaseTheMemo: “Disturbing and explosive” surveillance abuse by FBI and DOJ under Obama, against Trump (Video)

Last weeks news of the FISA memo was a bombshell that appears to connect all the dots behind the real US election collusion of 2016.

The real collusion appear to have taken place between the Obama White House, the FBI, the DOJ, and the Clinton campaign in na effort to sabotage presidential candidate Trump.

GOP Reps are now demanding the FISA memo be made public stating that Americans deserve to know the truth about the Russia investigation.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter said the FISA memo is so explosive it could end the Robert Mueller Russia investigation.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The House Intel panel’s passage of New York Republican Rep. Peter King’s motion to release the FISA abuse memo to fellow House members has rocked Washington, D.C. Lawmakers from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) have called for the classified memo’s immediate release. According to Fox News contributor Sara Carter, the contents of the memo are so “explosive,” that it could end special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Additionally, the memo’s release could lead to the prosecution of top FBI and Justice Department officials.

Sara Carter reports…

More than 130 congressional members have viewed the classified four-page memo detailing what senior government officials describe as “disturbing and explosive” surveillance abuse by employees of the FBI and Department of Justice under the Obama administration against President Trump and members of his campaign. ***** The classified memo was described by senior government officials as a detailed account of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the FBI and apparent FISA abuse associated with the controversial dossier that alleged President Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. As recently reported, some congressional members who reviewed the memo said the revelations may end in the removal or criminal prosecution of senior officials in the FBI and Department of Justice.

Meanwhile attorney and Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett says the FISA memo will show “numerous felonies” by top Obama DOJ and FBI officials. Jarrett notes that the criminal actions may result in up to 10 years in prison.

Top officials should be impeached which means they can’t hold another government position. But I suspect this intel document is going to reveal multiple felonies by high ranking officials at the FBI and Department of Justice. There’s a federal felony statute it’s called Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law and it says that a government official cannot use their government position to deprive somebody of their constitutional rights. Here it’s the constitutional right to privacy… If the DOJ goes into a federal judge using a fake false document to obtain a warrant to spy that’s a violation, it’s a felony, it’s 10 years behind bars.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Republican lawmakers have begun lobbying Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to release the memo.

“Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called #RussianCollusion. To put it simply, “WOW.” I joined the call to #ReleaseTheMemo. Americans deserve truth and transparency,” tweeted Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA). The letter was signed by Steve King, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, Ted Yoho, Jody Hice, Louie Gohmert, Barry Loudermilk and Brian Babin, reports Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit.

Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called #RussianCollusion. To put it simply, “WOW.” I joined the call to #ReleaseTheMemo. Americans deserve truth and transparency. pic.twitter.com/r2RJnLNaUL — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 19, 2018