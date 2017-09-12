Rapist in Sweden who attacked 12-year-old girl not in prison, 2 months after attack

This July, a 12-year-old Swedish girl was dragged into a restroom by a man in the center of Stenungsund, where she was beaten, raped, and threatened with death.

The girl’s mother knew the identity of the rapist and immediately reported him to the Swedish police, who to date have done nothing.

According to journalist Joakim Lamotte, the 12-year-old girl is still being taunted by the rapist on the streets of Stenungsund.

It has been two months since he was reported and nothing has happened. Police know his address and his name and the rapist, according to journalist Joakim Lamotte, still teases and ridicules the girl when he sees her on the streets of Stenungsund. The journalist confronted the police who stated that they cannot act on the case because they are struggling to “cope with the workload” because there is such a massive amount of rape cases they are investigating.

