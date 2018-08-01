Connect with us

Rapid cremation of Amesbury “Novichok” victim raises suspision

This is a serious cause for concern because the UK authorities continue to destroy any important physical evidence

Published

35 mins ago

on

88 Views

Deadly poisonings are taking place in Britain allegedly due to exposure to the banned nerve agent novichok and the British government is on a crusade to destroy the evidence, while claiming that the Russians are behind the poisonings. The house that the Skripals were in is slated for being demolished and a recent victim, who was allegedly poisoned with the same substance, has died from it and is being cremated. In essence, this means that it won’t be possible to conduct further tests or examinations of the victim or the scene of the crime because they won’t exist.

Sputnik reports

A hurried cremation of UK national Dawn Sturgess poisoned in Amesbury earlier this month confirms that the UK authorities continue to destroy evidence related to the Skripal affair, a source in the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom told Sputnik.

“The hurried cremation of Sturgess excludes any possibility of further investigation if, for example, new facts in the case, which would require the second examination or re-examination of primary data on the causes of death of the UK national, will occur. This is a serious cause for concern because the UK authorities continue to destroy any important physical evidence which they themselves somehow link with the poisoning of the Skripal family in Salisbury,” the source said.

Sturgess was cremated on Monday after she died in a hospital on July 8 after being exposed to an unknown substance.
The UK police reported on July 4 a “serious incident” in Amesbury, where two people were exposed to an unknown substance and hospitalized in critical condition. Shortly after, the UK police announced that the couple, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, were believed to have handled an item allegedly contaminated with the same military-grade nerve agent which was allegedly used in an attack on the Skripals.

On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.

In addition to the destruction of any alleged evidence of the poisoning or of Russia’s involvement, no conclusive evidence has come to light proving the facts of the case. No one is allowed to see the evidence, it is merely claimed, leaving Russia and the British public to have to just take the British government’s word for it that what they say happened, happened, and that Russia was behind it, while the British government goes about inflicting diplomatic harm over it. It’s really starting to look like a circus act.

Comments

Latest

Russians use jamming to impair US communications equipment, navigation systems, and aircraft in Syria

Analysts say Russia is increasingly using Syria as a testing ground for new electronic weapons

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

The American military is now alleging that Russians are employing electronic warfare on American equipment in Syria. The problem, they say, is that these jamming attempts by the Russians jam communications and navigation and knock out key electrical components, risking major mistakes and confrontations. It’s the first time that Americans have had to contend with the issue in all of their experience waging bloody wars in the Middle East.

Foreign Policy reports

American troops deployed in Syria are increasingly having to defend themselves against Russian jamming devices—electronic attacks with potentially lethal consequences, according to U.S. military officials and analysts.

Officers who have experienced the jamming—known as electronic warfare—say it’s no less dangerous than conventional attacks with bombs and artillery. But they also say it’s allowing U.S. troops a rare opportunity to experience Russian technology in the battlefield and figure out how to defend against it.

U.S. Army Col. Brian Sullivan described one recent episode to reporters at the U.S. Defense Department last week. He said his troops had encountered a “congested … electronic warfare environment” while fighting in northeastern Syria during their nine-month deployment, which stretched from September 2017 to May 2018.

“It presented challenges to us that we were able to successfully contend with, and it gave us an opportunity to operate in an environment that can’t be replicated anywhere at home station, including our combat training centers,” Sullivan said.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to operate particularly in the Syrian environment where the Russians are active.”

Sullivan, whose unit has since returned from deployment to Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Kuwait, did not say how the jamming affected his team. But experts in electronic warfare say an attack can impair communications equipment, navigation systems, and even aircraft.

“All of a sudden your communications won’t work, or you can’t call for fire, or you can’t warn of incoming fires because your radars have been jammed and they can’t detect anything,” said Laurie Moe Buckhout, a retired Army colonel who specializes in electronic warfare.

“[It] can be far more deadly than kinetics simply because it can negate one’s ability to defend one’s self,” she said.

U.S. troops fighting abroad since the 9/11 attacks—in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere—have faced mostly nonconventional forces and have not had to contend with electronic warfare.

But Syria is a different arena. Conventional forces from Russia, Iran, and occasionally Israel have operated in the country, as well as the Syrian army itself.

In this complex, congested environment, the concern is that a miscommunication or inadvertent encounter could quickly escalate into a full-on war.

Daniel Goure, an expert on national security and military issues at the Lexington Institute, says Russia’s new electronic warfare systems are sophisticated. They can be mounted on large vehicles or aircraft and can impair targets hundreds of miles away.

“The trouble with [electronic warfare] broadly speaking is it can really screw with your picture of the battle space, your operating picture, and that can lead to really horrendous mistakes,” Goure said.

“This is escalatory. There is no question about it,” Goure said.

The U.S. campaign in Syria targets the Islamic State. But U.S. troops have occasionally had contact with Russian forces. Russian aircraft frequently fly within close range of U.S. fighter jets, with one near-collision occurring last December. And U.S. troops in February engaged in a bloody four-hour battle against pro-regime forces in eastern Syria, including private Russian mercenaries.

Analysts say Russia is increasingly using Syria as a testing ground for new electronic weapons, which Moscow developed over the past 10 to 15 years in response to NATO’s dominance in conventional weaponry. Operations in Ukraine offered Moscow a similar opportunity to use these new systems in combat.

The conflict in Syria allows Russia an opportunity to learn how cutting-edge U.S. systems respond to electronic attacks.

Gen. Raymond Thomas, the head of U.S. Special Operations Command, said this year that Syria has become “the most aggressive [electronic warfare] environment on the planet.”

Speaking at a conference in Florida in April, Thomas said: “They are testing us every day,” knocking communications down and even disabling aircraft built for electronic warfare.

The American military is learning that all of that expensive gear and vehicles are a lot less useful when their functionalities are impeded. If accurate, this would mean that the American military are like sitting ducks for any attacks that come their way as they can’t detect or communicate them effectively.

Trump adminstration mulls military action against Iran

Tensions between the US and Iran reached new highs in recent days

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Washington is already using economic warfare on Iran in a bid to damage its economy and to potentially stir up an organic revolution inside the Middle Eastern country, but speculation is now hitting the headlines that Washington might actually add to that by getting into a shooting war with Iran over the attacks on Saudi oil tankers.

Express reports

THE TRUMP administration is considering military action to keep open key oil shipping routes in the Middle East following escalating rhetoric between Iran and the US after Tehran attacked the waterways.

Trump administration officials have claimed that in the wake of attacks on Saudi oil tankers by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on July 25, military options may be inevitable.

However, officials said military action would be taken by US allies such as Saudi Arabia, rather than American troops.

The sources added that any long-term military effort would require the involvement of other nations.

The claims, reported by CNN, came only a few days after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked a pair of Saudi oil tankers which were travelling through the Bab al-Mandab Strait leading to the Red Sea.
The waterway is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

Iranian leaders have also threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of the world’s oil supply travels from the Persian Gulf.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis emphasised the US intends to keep international oil shipping routes open.

On Friday, Mr Mattis noted “Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz,” and that in the past Tehran has tried to stop shipments only to be met by an international military response, which includes military exercises.
The Defence Secretary also claimed the Pentagon would continue to work with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE in order to diminish Tehran’s influence in the region.

Tensions between the US and Iran reached new highs in recent days after a senior Iranian military Major-General Qassem Soleimani claimed that if the US starts a war, “Iran will finish it”.

Mr Soleimani, who heads up the Quds Force of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps, was reported by various Iranian news agencies as having made his comments during a speech in the city of Hamedan.

But former US general Jack Keane rubbished the claims and demanded Donald Trump will “shut this down” by imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

Speaking on Fox News, Mr Keane said: “He’s bringing an end to Iran’s aggressive malign behaviour in the Middle East.

“He’s going to shut this down.

“They have made up their minds to do this.
“Economically, they are squeezing them and they are going to put more sanctions on here and next month and three months later.”

Mr Keane added: “More than that, they’ll get the Europeans to pull away from Iran even though they are saying they are not – the difference between a $400billion economy and do business with Iran or a $20trillion economy and do business with America.

“He’s not gonna let them do both.”

The sanctions are already bad enough, and Iran probably can’t stop the Saudi led war on Yemen by suffering the Americans to get even more involved in the issue, although experts are saying that the Americans won’t go into it all the way. If Iran does block the Hormuz, it’s not something that will taken lightly, and while it would do economic damage in the short run, in the long run, it would essentially mean war between Iran and an American led coalition.

Orban: Juncker’s days are numbered

The European Commission earlier this month stepped up a legal battle with Hungary

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker targeted Hungary for its policy relative to migrants and NGOs which aid them, and is pursuing legal action against the Central European country. Orban, on the other hand, is responding that it doesn’t matter what he thinks or does since his commission is soon to expire. He also pointed out that it’s not right to go after countries which defend their borders, defend their culture, defend their way of life, and defend their native populations against what he describes as an ‘invasion’.

Express reports

HUNGARY’S Viktor Orban has fired a warning shot at the EU executive reminding Brussels bosses that its days are “numbered” as his ongoing row with the bloc over migration continues to rage.

The Hungarian prime minister called for a new approach to migration policy, warning that the next Commission should not punish countries that protect their borders from migrants.

Mr Orban, one of the strongest opponents of the EU’s migration policy, said the days of the current EU executive, led by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are “numbered” with its mandate expiring in May next year.

The European Commission earlier this month stepped up a legal battle with Hungary over EU migration rules, declaring illegal a new Hungarian law that criminalises support for asylum seekers.

It referred Hungary to the EU Court of Justice “for non-compliance of its asylum and return legislation with EU law”.
The controverisal Hungarian leader said the Commission’s decision was insignificant as its mandate was running out soon.

He said the current decisions and proposals of the Commission were like “the last movements of frogs’ legs in biological experiments which we saw when we were at school, which no longer had significance”.

Mr Orban told state radio: “We need a new Commission with a new approach.

“We need a Commission after the European elections which does not punish those countries that protect their borders like Hungary.”
He said the EU executive should instead punish those who let millions of migrants into Europe in violation of the existing rules of the EU. He did not name any member states.

European Parliamentary elections will be held in May 2019.

Orban’s right-wing nationalist Fidesz party has a strong lead in opinion polls after it won national elections in April with a landslide, and he was re-elected for a third consecutive term.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Mr Orban has repeatedly clashed with the EU over the migrant crisis after refusing to sign up to refugee resettlement schemes.

He has been the leader of Hungary since 2010, in which time he has railed against immigration into Europe from Africa and the Middle East and worked to create what he terms an “illiberal democracy” centred around nationalism and anti-immigration rhetoric.

Mr Orban has been a fierce long-term critic of the Brussels bloc, and has staunchly opposed its approach to immigration.

He told supporters this year: “Europe is now under invasion. Brussels is not defending Europe and it is not halting immigration.

“It wants to dilute the population of Europe and to replace it, to cast aside our culture, our way of life and everything which separates and distinguishes us Europeans from the other peoples of the world.

Orban has been the popularly elected leader of Hungary for nearly a decade, and his policies have been all but controversial, but it looks like he not only outlasts his opposition, but that events end up working out in such a way as vindicate him. The migration matter has been ripping up the EU’s unity, with the issue leading to division not only between many EU member states, but in the domestic political battles that have threatened governmental coalitions, namely in Germany, and the complete shift in Italy. With secondary migration off the menu and deportation being on the table, and assuming migrants becoming a voluntary thing, it’s looking like Orban’s view of the matter, in practicality, is becoming the European view, in a sense. Orban will still be there when Juncker is gone, and the political climate in Europe is changing, with and with him.

