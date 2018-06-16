Rachel Maddow cracks the case: Putin controlled Trump to get him to meet with North Korea (Video)

By now everyone who still follows cable news pundits is well aware of MSNBC Rachel Maddow’s obsession with “Trump-Russia collusion.”

Not an episode goes by where the Rhodes Scholar is not blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his remote controlled puppet POTUS Trump, for something gone wrong (or right) in the world.

Maddow even found a way to connect Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore, to Putin’s diabolic desires.

Maddow launched an 18-minute long attempt to prove that the person who benefited most from Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong-un was actually Russian President Vladimir Putin, but before explaining just how Putin masterminded the entire event, Maddow made a startling “pop quiz” discovery…that Russia shares a small border with North Korea.

“It is a wicked cold, wicked isolated, grey little corner of the world,” having never been to this far east border, Maddow proceeded to explain the weather conditions to her viewers.

I break down Maddow's stupidity in the video below.

So after dramatically revealing to her audience that North Korea has a border with Russia — gasp — Maddow tonight went on an extended dot-connecting monologue where she darkly intimates that maybe somehow the real beneficiary of the Trump/Kim summit was… PUTIN. Beyond parody pic.twitter.com/a9bEwWn6l1 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 13, 2018

Via RT…

In case it hadn’t sunk in, Maddow reiterated that both China and Russia “are literally neighbors” with North Korea. The report, heavy on innuendo, then continued for another 15 minutes, with the host ranting and raving about Trump’s legitimizing of North Korea by appearing to give the country “equal stature” with the United States. Maddow bemoaned Trump’s decision to halt joint military exercises with South Korea off the Korean peninsula, which she called “a pillar of US national security strategy”. Pyongyang, she said, gave up “nothing” in return for such a gift and the whole day was an “absolute jackpot” for North Korea. An increasingly exasperated Maddow repeatedly asked her audience why the meeting had even happened at all, strongly implying at every step of the way that the entire thing had been coordinated by Russia. “Why did it happen? What was it for? No US president has ever agreed to meet with the North Korean dictator before — all US presidents have considered it to a certain degree. None of them have said yes. Why did this US president agree to this meeting?” she asked. Finally, after 17 minutes of screeching and facial contortions, Maddow announced her theory —which could come as a shock to no one – that the real reason Trump took the meeting with Kim and agreed to halt military exercises with South Korea was obviously…Putin wanted him to.

