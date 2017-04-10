Qatar-owned Al Jazeera reports Assad is bombing Idlib with White Phosphorus

Ukraine’s US/EU sponsored neo-nazi military used White phosphorus bombs on Donbas civilians with no complaints from the US or EU.
Now that the Saudi-Qatari sponsored Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists have successfully pulled off a false flag chemical attack in Idlib, prompting US President Trump to launch missiles against Syria, the Wahhabist terrorists, and their Al Jazeera media network, have decided to see how stupid Trump truly is, by throwing out some more false flag, fake news Assad “white phosphorus” attack.
Maybe the jihadists looking to overthrow a secular Assad, could go two in a row, with ridiculous tweets of Assad going ‘chemical weapons insane’, to the detriment of his government.
Trump may bite at some white phosphorus BS, as he did with the sarin gas fake news. You can’t fault a terrorist for trying.
#Assad bombed #Saraqib #Idlib with #Phosphorus bombs 2017/04/09 pic.twitter.com/eGFUKOHF0C
— Kafranbel English (@kafrev) April 9, 2017
The #Russian#Assad_terrorists is bombarded maearrat hurma, with the napalm the burning and phosphorus bombs in Idlib today #Syria pic.twitter.com/TNEPTanpyz
— The Revolution Syria (@RevlutionSyria) April 8, 2017
Meanwhile, confirming that the US is not nearly close done bombing Assad, on Sunday the Qatar-owned (the country which at long last hopes to have its gas pipeline cross Syria to Europe) Al Jazeera, reported that Syrian jets have bombed the town of Idlib using White Phosphorus.
One almost wonders what must have gone through the head of the Al Jazeera producers when told to report on such a story.
One thing we can imagine, however, is sequence of thoughts inside Assad’s head: “Well, I just got bombed by the US and I will surely get bombed even more at even the slightest additional provocation that can be splashed across the front pages of western newspaper. So… yes, brilliant idea – I will use a banned, toxic substance – White Phosphorus – and hope it appears on all media channels around the developed world, just to make sure the next US airstrike aims right for my palace.”
Sure, why not.
Expect to hear much more about white phosphorus in the coming days: it will be the “catalyst” for the next round of Syrian airstrikes.