Putin’s Novichok assassins identified. Pictured smiling, walking UK streets (Video)

UK prosecutors have cracked the Novichok poisoning hoax by identifying two Russian they suspect of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal as, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

The two are being charged with the attempted murder of the ex-double agent and his daughter along with a police officer.

British police stated that the suspects (both around 40 years old) were traveling on authentic Russian passports and had arrived in the UK days before the poisoning incident.

The UK’s head of Counter Terrorism policing, Neil Basu, said the two men were traveling under aliases.

Basu noted that traces of the lethal and deadly Novichok poison were found in the London hotel room where the two men had stayed from March 2 and up until March 4…but no need for alarm as both Russian men, and everyone who had stayed in the contaminated room thereafter, and all hotel staff, were only exposed levels of the lethal and deadly Novichok that were of no cause for concern.

“Tests were carried out in the hotel room where the suspects had stayed. Two swabs showed contamination of Novichok of levels below that which would cause concern for public health.”

Asked if the suspects were ‘Russian agents’, the Basu did not directly answer, appealing to the worldwide public to help identify the two men. “We would like to hear from anyone who knows them,” Basu said.

Russian authorities were quick to state that the names of the “Russian suspects” allegedly connected to the Skripal poisoning as published by UK, do not mean anything to Moscow.

According to RT, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the names and photos of alleged Russians suspected of poisoning Sergey and Yulia Skripal released by the UK does not mean anything to Moscow as of now.

The Foreign Ministry reacted to the news, saying the UK’s accusations over alleged involvement in the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents were groundless. “Names as well as photos [of the suspects] published in the media don’t mean anything to us,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said later in the day. She said Moscow is calling on London “to abandon making public accusations and media manipulations” and opt instead for “practical cooperation between law enforcement agencies.” Moscow’s response came after UK prosecutors named two “Russian nationals” they said were involved in poisoning the Skripals. The two men, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were charged with the attempted murder of the ex-double agent and his daughter, along with a police officer.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the Novichok poisoning hoax that started as a gel on a door handle, moved on to be a liquid in a perfume bottle picked up by a couple of drug addicts on the street weeks later (that police somehow failed to see during their investigation), that is supposedly so lethal that one tiny drop kills you instantly, but nonetheless the Skripals, one drug addict, and a policeman survive their exposure to the deadly, military grade agent…and two Russian assassins, pictured walking the streets of Salisbury with smiles on their face and Novichok in their hotel room, are now the prime suspects.

And let’s not forget that Sergey Skripal was curiously connected to the Hillary Clinton paid British spy Christopher Steele, the same man that created the fake Trump dossier used by the FBI, as an insurance plan to destroy POTUS Trump.

JUST IN: British prosecutors say they have sufficient evidence to charge two Russian nationals with conspiracy to murder Sergei and Yulia Skripal pic.twitter.com/FLF00bHVs8 — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) September 5, 2018

Via RT…

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced that they have enough evidence to charge the two men on conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal and the attempted murder of Skripal, his daughter and Nick Bailey, a British police officer who was taken ill while attending to the Skripals. The pair are also charged with use and possession of Novichok, contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act. Beyond identifying them as Russian nationals, the CPS gave no indication as to who the men were. “Prosecutors from CPS counter terrorism division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are Russian nationals,” Sue Hemming, CPS director of legal services, said. A realistic prospect of conviction means the CPS is satisfied on an objective assessment that the evidence can be used in court and that an objective, impartial and reasonable jury hearing the case, properly directed and acting in accordance with the law, is more likely than not to convict these two individuals of the charges,” Hemming added. The prosecutor stated that they “will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals.” Hemming noted that a European arrest warrant (EAW) had been obtained for the suspects, stating “if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations.” Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury this March. The poisoning ignited a diplomatic row between the UK and Russia, with the British government blaming Moscow. Russia has consistently denied any involvement in the incident.

