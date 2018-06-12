Putin trolls the G7 (Video)

Speaking at a press conference in China following a successful SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to comment on the G7 final statement but said that its criticism of Russia’s “so-called destabilizing efforts” in the West is “unfounded,” and that “this creative babbling” by other world leaders has so far “led to nothing.”

Putin told those at the press conference that Russia did not choose to leave the G7 and would be happy to host its members in Moscow. Putin told reporters at a briefing in China’s city of Qingdao…

“We did not (choose to) leave it, our colleagues refused to come to Russia due to known reasons at some point. Please, we will be glad to see everyone here in Moscow.”

Putin then did a little diplomatic trolling of the embattled and increasingly irrelevant organization by reminding everyone that the combined purchasing power of Russia and the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) outpaced the G7 powers consisting of United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy, France and Germany.

The G7 summit in Toronto ended in near civil war on Saturday when POTUS Trump clashed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on dairy tariffs, before warning that he is considering traiffs on the German auto industry.

