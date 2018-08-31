Connect with us

Latest

Video

Putin sends clear message, this will be last term as Russian President (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 95.
Alex Christoforou

Published

11 mins ago

on

99 Views

In a televised address to Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin proposed moves that would ease the transition to a new pension system. Such moves included making it illegal to fire employees approaching retirement age.

Putin acknowledged that in the early 2000s, he was against any changes to the Russian pension system and promised that there would not be any changes as long as he was in office, but now the Russian President feels that the country and its institutions are secure enough to undergo a needed pension overhaul.

Putin stated that his past refusal to tackle the thorny issue of pension reform was a sound position due to the high unemployment rate, poverty, galloping inflation, and relatively low life expectancy.

Putin has successfully lifted Russia out of near collapse in the early 2000’s, and steered the economy to inch ever closer towards becoming independent of western pressure, which has seen the United States leverage its financial strength to wage sanction warfare against foes and allies alike.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Putin’s decision to address Russia’s pension issues, and the clear signal this sends to the Russian people regarding Putin’s final term in office, and the legacy he plans to pass on to his eventual successor.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via RT

Putin asked the Russian people to treat with understanding the changes – including the bill on the increase in the retirement age that was passed by the State Duma on the first reading on July 19 – as they will allow the pension system to maintain its financial stability for many years. The president said the reform will allow retirement payments to remain on the same level, and he promised that in the future they will be raised, both for current and future retirees.

He criticized proposals to address the looming deficit in the pension system by raising taxes or using state funds accumulated in previous years, saying that these measures would only postpone the inevitable changes.

The president said he understands that retirement and state pensions are issues of critical importance for millions of people, so he decided to personally detail the circumstances that make the changes necessary. Putin said he wanted to present some of his own proposals that he considered “of principal importance.”

The president’s amendments include introducing the category of citizens of “pre-retirement age,” which would be five years before the retirement age set by the new law. These people will be given additional guarantees of keeping their jobs, including criminal liability for employers who fire workers approaching retirement age without valid reasons. Putin also proposed doubling unemployment benefits for people of pre-retirement age.

The president did not object to the planned increase in the retirement age for men from 60 to 65, but noted that, in his opinion, the increase for women should also be five years instead of eight, as the current draft stipulates. If Putin’s amendments are passed in the final draft of the bill, women will officially retire at 60.

Putin also promised that before the reform is fully completed, pensioners will keep all tax benefits, and state payments and payments to some categories – like pensioners who live in rural areas – would be increased.

Another proposal is to reduce the employment record needed for early retirement, which is available for certain professions, to 42 years for men and 37 years for women.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Trump Says Google, Facebook In “Very Antitrust Situation”

Trump said some people see an “antitrust situation” with Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

Responding to reports that Silicon Valley social media platforms are censoring conservatives, President Trump stepped up his criticism of technology firms – telling Bloomberg in a wide-ranging interview that they may be in a “very antitrust situation,” while repeatedly censoring himself over whether or not the companies should be broken up.

I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that [Google] or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an Oval Office interview Thursday with Bloomberg. “As you know, many people think it is a very anti-trust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

Trump has been levying accusations against social media giants for weeks – while ratcheting up his rhetoric in recent days.

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are “treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful.

I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that’s a very serious thing and it’s a very serious charge,” Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. “They better be careful because they can’t do that to people.

Earlier Tuesday, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they’re “rigging” search results against him, providing as evidence a “Trump News” search which showed predominantly “left” media publications popping up in the search results.

To which Google replied “Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology

“Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment”

As we noted on Teusday, however, maybe Google can explain why Trump’s picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word “idiot” vs. DuckDuckGo?

DuckDuckGo:

President Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google, saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting that their activities – i.e., shadowbanning, censorship and bias – may be illegal.

“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter … treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.

Then, in doubling-down on his attacks on what he called Google bias, Trump tweeted a short video that showed Google promoting president Obama’s State of the Union on its homepage, in the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but when Trump took office Google stopped, the video claims.

Google responded, saying that it did publicize Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address, and adds that Trump’s 2017 address was not a SOTU, it was an address to Congress, so they didn’t publicize it (just as they didn’t publicize Obama’s address to Congress in 2009.)

In any event, between Trump’s personal battles with Silicon Valley and large swaths of conservatives across social media complaining of censorship, it appears that Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg have a fight on their hands.

Continue Reading

Latest

Caught On Video: Syrian Convoy Heads For Idlib “Final Battle”

Syrian army convoy heads to Idlib frontline for the ‘final battle.’

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

As speculation mounts that the Syrian army is preparing for a Russia-backed “anti-terror operation” in Idlib, dubbed by one army officer as “the final battle,” video has emerged of a convoy of Syrian Army troops heading towards the frontline.

As they passed through Maar Shahour village in Hama Governorate, soldiers rode on top of lorries carrying tanks, artillery and armored personnel carriers.

One army officer said his troops were ready for the “final battle” against militants in Idlib province.

This clip comes as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned/asked the West not to intervene:

“I hope our Western partners will not give in to (rebel) provocations and will not obstruct an anti-terror operation” in Idlib, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow.

Lavrov also said that there is “full political understanding” between Russia and Turkey, who support opposing sides of the Syrian civil war but are currently in intense negotiations to ensure Idlib does not become a breaking point in their alliance.

“It is necessary to disassociate the so-called moderate opposition from terrorists and at the same time prepare an operation against them while minimising risks for the civilian population,” Lavrov said.

“This abscess needs to be liquidated.”

Lavrov went on to accuse the West of “actively heating up” the idea of a “so-called planned chemical attack by the (Syrian) government.”

As we detailed previously, over the last week, Moscow has accused Syrian rebels of planning to stage a chemical attack in the northwestern province that would “provoke” Western strikes on its ally Damascus.

This month Syrian and Russian air attacks and shelling began targeting al-Qaeda held Idlib in what is likely a prelude to a full-scale ground offensive.

The “rebel” coalition in control of this major “final holdout” is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015.

The Russian MoD spokesman specifically identified HTS as the group planning to stage a chemical attack to blame in on Assad’s forces.

Time is running out for any ‘false flag’ as the “final battle” looms.

Continue Reading

Latest

FBI Agent: FBI Leaked Stories To The Media And Used Them To Obtain FISA Warrants

The FBI and DOJ have previously leaked information to the press, and then used those the same press stories as a separate source to justify FISA warrants and spying.
The Duran

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com:

Special Agent Jonathan Moffa testified last Friday behind closed doors and before the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee. Moffa said that FBI personnel would use media reports based on information they leaked to justify applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants.

Moffa, who worked with controversial former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, did not come forward to the media, but according to a report by Fox News, a source familiar with his testimony has spoken about it.

The source told Fox News that Moffa acknowledged this “had been a practice in the past.”

Republicans have long questioned to what extent leaked information, related to the unverified anti-Trump dossier, was used as a basis for surveillance warrants against former Trump adviser Carter Page in 2016 — when the bureau was led by James Comey and deputy Andrew McCabe. Fox News

When pressed by the committees on whether this was common practice at the FBI, Moffa acknowledged the FBI had at least engaged in this activity in other cases. However, the source also told Fox News that Moffa did not specifically confirm that the practice of using leaked information to bolster warrant applications was employed with regard to the dossier. 

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, told Fox News on Tuesday that the committee had evidence of the FBI’s practice that would be “hard to refute,” and the FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News‘ request for comment. We know that some people at the Department of Justice and the FBI actually gave information to the media, then the stories were reported. Then they used those reports to justify further investigations,” Meadows said on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.  “You know, that’s like saying, we’re going to incriminate on one hand, and be the jury on the other. It just doesn’t work that way.”

Meadows also took to Twitter to announce this new information.

The Daily Caller was the first to report on the specifics of Moffa’s claims.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending