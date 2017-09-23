Putin reveals fear that robots will one day “eat us”

Post first appeared on RussiaFeed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has weighed in on the artificial intelligence debate being hashed out by Silicon Valley tech leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Speaking to Arkady Volozh, chief of the Moscow based internet giant Yandex, Putin discussed the common fear that robots with artificial intelligence will one day “eat us”.

The Russian President asked the Yandex executive how soon AI will become mainstream.

Volozh said he hopes AI ‘never’ really takes over the planet as he sounded an optimistic note on the issue.

Earlier this month, Putin said whoever becomes master of Artificial Intelligence will rule the world.

