Putin makes CBS News look stupid, then goes to play some hockey (Video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin was stopped by CBS News right before entering a hockey match, where CBS proceeded to ask Putin about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey (as if the Russian President should care about such US domestic issues).
Putin easily demolishes the US fake news reporter, and then invites her play hockey. Displays of such red pill manliness must be infuriating to the snowflake liberal left…
CBS: How will the firing of James Comey affect US-Russia relations?
Vladimir Putin: There will no effect. Your question, please don’t get mad, is silly. We have nothing to do with that. President Trump is acting in according with his competence, and in accordance with his law and constitution. And what about us? Why us? You see I am going to play hockey with the hockey fans. And I invite you to do the same.”