Putin doubles down: Calls for monitoring social media “operating during the presidential election”

Last week The Duran reported that in a speech to security and intelligence personnel, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his officials in attendance to work tirelessly to try and prevent foreign influence from creeping into Russian society and politics.

Putin’s request was both a warning to Russian officials to be alert and on the look out for US meddling in internal affairs (something America does with great frequency) and also an indirect jab at the ridiculous Trump-Russia collusion hysteria conjured up by a pathetic Clinton campaign.

Reuters Moscow now reports that the Russian President on Monday suggested that authorities should monitor the activity of “some companies” on social media during next year’s presidential election and assess the extent of their involvement in domestic politics.

Putin did not name the companies or say if he was concerned about the activities of foreign or local firms.

Reuter reports…