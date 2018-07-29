Connect with us

Puigdemont commits to advance Catalonia’s independence

Freedom, self determination, independence, etc., are convictions that hold value in the West only when it suits the powers that be in Washington, or, by extension, Brussels

7 mins ago

After being released from detention in Germany on a Spanish arrest warrant, the deposed Catalonian President, Carles Puigdemont, announced that he was going to continue to pursue the cause of Catalonia’s independence. Puigdemont made the statement at a joint press conference in Waterloo, the site of Napoleon’s 1815 defeat, and from where the cause for Catalonia’s independence will be orchestrated through a ‘Republican Council’, which he says that he is going to organize. Much of Puigdemont’s political activism will take place from Belgium. He was released on bail after four months in detention, and a German court has ruled that he can’t be extradited to Spain on charges of rebellion.

AFP reports:

Catalonia’s deposed president Carles Puigdemont vowed Saturday to “defend the just cause of the Catalan people” as he returned to Belgium.

Four months after he was detained in Germany at Madrid’s request, Puigdemont was able to travel to Belgium after a Spanish court droppped a European arrest warrant for him.

“This is not the end of my journey. I will travel to the last corner of our continent to defend the just cause of the Catalan people,” he said at the offices of Catalonia’s delegation in Brussels.

He was joined at the news conference by his designated successor Quim Torra, who still considers him the “legitimate president” of Catalonia.

Puigdemont was to travel south of the Belgian capital later Saturday to the town of Waterloo, known for another battle — French emperor Napoleon’s defeat by a mix of European forces in 1815 — for a ceremony.

The 55-year-old former regional leader intends to set up a “Republican council” at his Waterloo base to continue to fight for Catalan independence, as well as an assembly composed of local officials to work in parallel with the Catalan government.

“My political activity will be based in Belgium, of course with the aim of pursuing the mandate by the people” for an independent Catalonia, Puigdemont said in Berlin when he announced his return this week.

Sacked as Catalan president after a failed secession bid on October 27, Puigdemont and several members of his executive fled to Brussels several days later.

He was then arrested in Germany at the end of March on his return from a trip to Finland.

– Arrest warrant dropped –

Puigdemont was freed on bail and a German court ruled that he could be extradited only on possible corruption charges and not for “rebellion” as sought by Madrid.

Following that decision, Spain’s Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, in charge of the case against separatist leaders, dropped the international arrest warrant.

From Belgium, Puigdemont will be able to travel where he likes, except to Spain where he is still wanted for rebellion, which carries up to 25 years in jail, and for misuse of public funds.

In theory, he could remain in self-exile for 20 years, which in Spain’s legal system is the time limit after which the rebellion charge would no longer be valid.

Although power is now officially in Torra’s hands, Puigdemont continues to exert strong influence in the region.

“In Brussels, we will continue… to develop activities linked to that which the people of Catalonia approved on October 1,” Puigdemont said in Germany, in reference to the referendum banned by Spain’s courts and marred by police violence.

Five other leading members of the pro-independence movement are in Belgium, Switzerland and Scotland.

Meanwhile, anywhere else in the world, if there is a push for independence or self determination, or regime change, then the governments of the West back the opposition and slam the government for attempting to preserve law and order and the rule of the current government. But the Catalonia independence issue isn’t taking as much a major place on the global strategic map, so it doesn’t hold as much interest, as it doesn’t advance a larger geopolitical agenda, other than being something else to throw some blame at the Russians for hacking or meddling in, as some allegations of Russian intervention were lodged last year.

But if the push for independence was taking place somewhere in Eastern Europe, due to its proximity to Russia, then money and on the ground Western organizers would be seeking to accomplish the goal even if it means through a bloody coup, as can be noted via the Western backed regime change coup that took place in Kiev in 2014. Catalonia looks different, however, because of its geography, and that’s also why Spain is not in the news daily for seeking the extradition of Carles Puigdemont, as if he were a hero for democracy being unjustly persecuted by a tyrannical regime. Freedom, self determination, independence, etc., are convictions that are valued in the West only when it suits the agenda of the powers that be in Washington, or, by extension, Brussels.

Russian scientist CAUGHT leaking key hypersonic missile data to NATO (VIDEO)

Russian 60 Minutes program further highlights differences between the US sensationalist “fake news” and the FSB’s careful investigation.
Seraphim Hanisch

57 mins ago

July 29, 2018

The Russian Federation’s VESTI news program “60 minutes” reports that one of their missile development scientists, 74 year old Dr. Viktor Kudryavtsev, an aerodynamics and hydrodynamics expert, was arrested by the FSB two months ago on charges of espionage in connection with passing along classified information about the breakthrough Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile technology to NATO operatives.

The report further details what is described as proof of the new missile technology with a brief film clip of a missile launch and a strike on a target in the Sea of Okhostsk.

The West has been slow to accept that the Russian Federation truly has developed hypersonic weapons technology, and the Vesti commentators were sharp-witted in pointing out this fact.

Dr. Kudryavtsev is presently being held in the Lefortovo detention facility while his behavior is further being investigated.

A guest on the program, Igor Korotchenko, who works as Director in Chief of the National Defense magazine in Russia, described the process that the FSB follows when pursuing an investigation, and notes that the information of an arrest is released only after all investigation has conclusively shown an answer. In detailing the process that the FSB agencies follow, along with the oversight of Russian courts, Mr. Korotchenko stated it this way:

The fact that an arrest has been made means there is enough proof for a case against this person. The materials (collected during the investigation) make up the body of evidence that will be used during the trial… It is important to understand that when any espionage is realized, the authorities must verify they have a sustainable evidential basis for the necessary court verdict. This being said, in this case, the person’s age or status are irrelevant.”

This answer was to explain, as one of the anchors of the program seemed upset that a 74 year old man is in isolation for questioning on espionage charges. But Mr. Korotchenko held his position:

What matters is that this person probably has a top-secret security clearance. This is one of the highest security clearance levels with access to top-secret classified information. We will soon learn whether this man leaked this information deliberately or accidentally. Either way, he did pass this information to one of the Western intelligence agencies. I will dare to assume which of them are the most eager to obtain information about Russia’s sophisticated weapons systems.

He further went on to point out that the American CIA and the British SIS (Secret Intelligence Service) are the two most active agencies in the West, often working together.

It should be noted that in Russia, like the United States, there are “liberal-minded” people who feel torn by the urge to be compassionate, as in thinking about the fate of a 74 year old man who now sits in isolation during this phase of the investigation into his actions, and the image of the old KGB as it sometimes is projected onto the FSB agencies of today.

What appears to be very different from the United States is that the approach of “the facts are the facts” is still dominant, and the attitude of the nation to not give itself away due to emotionalism is still very strong. When viewed against the scenery of the US mainstream media led “court of public opinion”, which seeks to remove Donald Trump from the office of the Presidency simply by slandering him with unproven stories and accusations, the differences between the two countries process – and results – are striking.

The report is shown here on video with subtitles:

Imran khan claims premiership in Pakistani election

Khan has come out the victor and most of the opposition has admitted it

1 hour ago

July 29, 2018

During the fallout from his failure to score victory during the last election, in 2013, Islamabad saw the ‘wrath of Khan’ in the protests which were led by his party members while Khan claimed the election was rigged against him. This time, however, Khan has come out the victor and most of the opposition has admitted it, although some claims of election rigging are still floating around. Khan has a lot on his plate to accomplish, as Pakistan is a major player in the region with a blossoming relationship with China, a status as a nuclear power, and saying that Islamabad has a rocky relationship with India would be putting it very very mildly. Khan, therefore, has a history that is more than just his cricket stardom, as he’s been politically active for some time. He’s also been socially active, through his charitable works, he is presented as a force to help the poor, which is also a part of his campaign, in addition to improving the Middle Eastern country’s infrastructure. Presently, Khan is in the process of assembling enough support to form a governmental coalition.

The New York Times reports:

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Several key parties on Saturday began to coalesce around Imran Khan, the cricket star whose political party won Pakistan’s elections, paving the way for him to form a majority in the country’s National Assembly and ascend to the premiership.

It’s not as if any of the rival parties have congratulated Mr. Khan for a race well won. In Pakistan, which is on the cusp of having only its second peaceful civilian transfer of power, that doesn’t usually happen. The losing parties typically cry foul, hold their nose and then step into parliament.

But this election seems to have generated more hard feelings than most. Human rights groups, academics and many others say that Pakistan’s powerful military helped Mr. Khan by arresting and threatening his political rivals in the months leading up to the vote on Wednesday, all but securing his victory.

Western governments have been watching closely. Pakistan, a nuclear power and the world’s sixth-most populous country, continues to struggle with violent extremism.

Many of the leading rival parties here are furious about the election results, but several smaller ones are falling to the side of Mr. Khan, who over the years has undergone a complex metamorphosis from celebrity athlete and international ladies’ man to strident politician.

“We are in a complicated situation,” said Farooq Sattar, a senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, a party that won six assembly seats.

Mr. Sattar said that based on moral principals, he had “serious reservations” about joining a coalition with Mr. Khan’s party. But, he added, his party would “rather be part of the government than protest on the streets.”

One religious party that fared badly in the election threatened on Friday to stage street protests over the results, but representatives of several larger parties said there was little support for that.

The National Assembly, Pakistan’s parliament, has 272 contested seats and Mr. Khan’s party has done far better than all the others, winning 115 seats.

But 115 seats is still short of an outright majority. Mr. Khan has been holding meeting after meeting, and his party leaders have been furiously making long and ingratiating phone calls to charm another 20 or so politicians to join their side. In Pakistan there are many smaller parties and independents, holding around 50 assembly seats.

Moonis Elahi, a leader of another party, said that he had come to “an understanding” with Mr. Khan’s party and that he was trying to convince other politicians to join as well.

On Saturday, Mr. Khan’s party sounded supremely confident.

“We already have the support of several winning candidates to form the federal government,’’ said Naeem-ul-Haq, a party official.

He said that all Mr. Khan was waiting for was Pakistan’s president to call the next session of the National Assembly, which should happen by mid August.

The biggest loser in these elections has been the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the former governing party that saw its parliamentary power reduced to 64 seats. Its leader, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was thrown in jail less than two weeks before the election on corruption charges, damaging the party’s chances. Documents released through the Panama Papers leak helped build against Mr. Sharif.

But analysts say that many Pakistani politicians are corrupt and that the security services selectively targeted Mr. Sharif, his family and some of his allies because their leaders had found Mr. Sharif difficult to work with.

His political party has repeatedly called this election unfair, and party leaders had discussed boycotting the parliament.

But it seems the party has come around to accept Mr. Khan’s victory, deciding to participate in the National Assembly as part of the opposition.

One adviser to the party’s leadership said that while the party was still mulling over its options on Saturday afternoon, its large numbers mean that it could give Mr. Khan’s party a tough time in the assembly.

It’s not like Mr. Khan was a quiet loser when his party was badly beaten in Pakistan’s last major elections in 2013. Mr. Khan claimed the vote had been rigged, and his party members led violent protests that tied up Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, for months.

Khan is going to have his work cut out for him as he labours to clean up corruption. Previous Pakistani president and his daughter were sentenced to prison terms of of 10 and 7 years respectively on corruption charges. Should ex president Sharif’s party decide, the could hold protests to challenge Khan’s position, and therefore make it difficult for him to form the coalition that he will need in order to successfully rule the Middle Eastern country. Such protests would be a play from Khan’s playbook, which was a tactic that he employed following Sharif’s most recent victory at the polls, and would be the only hope that Sharif would have of freedom before the expiration of his prison term. Otherwise, Khan will smoothly transition into his position as the Prime Minister, which he promises that he will use to ensure that the fruits of the labour of the Pakistani will manage to trickle down to the common man. It’s a tall order, but Khan has a reputation for building hospitals and helping the poor, so he’s got the background to see it through.

Displaced Syrians return to town liberated from Islamic State

Meanwhile, jihadists flee to the refuge of Israel and their Western backers

2 hours ago

July 29, 2018

Following the call of Assad’s government for displaced citizens to return to their homeland, hundreds of civilians have returned to homes in town liberated from the occupation of ISIS affiliated terrorists. The Jaleen area has been cleared of terrorists and any possible mines which they might have left behind, in order to render the area safe enough for the repatriation of its population. The Jaleen area is near to some of the most recent conflicts with ISIS affiliated terrorists as Syrian forces have been routing them from the areas around Daraa, forcing the jihadists to flee, some of which are presently fleeing to the refuge of Israel and some of their Western backers.

Al-Masdar reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Hundreds of displaced civilians have returned to their homes in the Daraa Governorate town of Jaleen after it was liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces.

According to a report from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), hundreds of internally displaced civilians were given the green light by the Syrian military to return to their homes in Jaleen after it was ruled safe of any potential explosives left behind by Jaysh Khaled bin Walid.

Once Jaleen was liberated, the Syrian Arab Army sent in their demining teams to quickly clear the explosives left behind by the Islamic State terrorists.

Many of these residents of Jaleen were previously displaced after the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists took over the town a few years ago.

Since the beginning of hostilities, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost in Syria and over five and a half million refugees have been registered by the UNHCR, with over 3.5 million of them in Turkey with Jordan, Lebanon, and Germany being host to large numbers of displaced Syrians. As Syria’s ally, Russia is also aiming to help the war torn nation recover from the terrible conflict by calling on European nations to help foster conditions to further facilitate the voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland.

