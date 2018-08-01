Connect with us

Proud Ukrainians take artistic license when it comes to education

Nationalist propaganda taken to education

51 mins ago

A recent article by Ria Novosti brings to light what is being taught in Ukrainian schools. It is nothing short of fantasy, a complete rewrite of history. In much the same way schools in Turkey currently claim that Turks discovered america. A parliamentarian of the Ukraine expresses their amazment at what has been claimed in the book.

“I was in a state of shock yesterday – I read a new textbook on geography. You know, we are trying to build a new country not at the expense of delirium in our children. I love our history, our geography, but we can not write such nonsense,”the parliamentarian said.
Nevertheless, the parliamentarian supported one of the most outrageous statements in the textbook, according to which the Ukrainians “created the most melodious songs for centuries and” no nation has songs like Ukraine. However, he doubted that Ukrainian songs laid the foundation of European music.

The new geography textbook has caused a wide public resonance both in Ukraine and in Russia.

The Ukrainian deputy was horrified at the sensational textbook on geography. He expressed all that he thought about paragraphs, which described “Ukrainian space travel”, as well as “the similarity of the German and Ukrainian languages.”

Authors of the textbook claim that it is thanks to the Ukrainians that music, bread and “space exploration” were invented. Thus, the authors did not rule out the origin of the Ukrainians from the Germans. And they also found similarities between Ukrainian, German and English.

Some of the content of this book could also lead one to believe that the authors had an open nazi leaning.

 

 

 

Viktor Orbán: Muslim minorities would make it impossible for Christian political parties to win election in Europe

Orbán called for a focus on the upcoming European Parliament election

2 hours ago

August 1, 2018

Other than Putin and Salvini, Hungary’s Viktor Orban is the only other leader in Europe who understands the importance of a healthy population. With his encouragement to Hungarians to have more children, while at the same time keeping the invaders out, he is preserving a healthy population for his county that will allow it to still be recognized in a generation from now.

Politico reports

The European Commission is a symbol of the EU elite’s failure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his annual speech to party supporters.

Speaking in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad, where his ruling Fidesz party gathers every summer, Orbán called for a focus on the upcoming European Parliament election, which he believes will center on the question of migration.

“The European elite has failed, and this failure’s symbol is the European Commission,” the prime minister said. “The good news is that the Commission’s days are numbered,” he said.

The prime minister argued that the current European Commission is anti-Central Europe, and that there is censorship in Western Europe. He also criticized EU sanctions on Russia.

“There is liberalism but not democracy,” in Western Europe, Orbán said, adding that “Christian democracy is by definition not liberal.”

Orbán also said that the emergence of Muslim minorities across European countries would make it impossible for Christian political parties to win election.

While Orbán’s Fidesz is still a member of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), several Fidesz supporters at the event put forward questions to the party’s leadership regarding whether they will be leaving the EPP.

“Our thinking is leaning toward staying, not leaving [the EPP],” Orbán said, while noting some EPP member parties are far apart and compromises would be needed on certain issues.

With the change in demographics that the rest of Europe is experiencing also comes a change in government due to the change of electorate. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this out.

Powered Exoskeletons Development: Which Country Has Greater Success

4 months ago

April 13, 2018

Powered exoskeletons have been a feature of science fiction for decades. They were perhaps most memorable in Aliens, where Ripley made use of a large industrial exoskeleton to battle one of the aliens. However,what was once a work of pure fiction is now becoming a reality. This technology has been in development for some time, and today a number of regions are investing in the future possibilities, including:

Many Companies Are Working on the Technology

Today there are around thirty-six or so companies working on the technology. Many of them are based in the USA and have shifted from the early ideas of something matching Ripley’s suit, and headed more towards a lighter, more manoeuvrable suit. High-quality metal and carbon fibre frames are being used to put these suits together, making use of their lightweight properties to users with a convenient but strong design. The exoskeletons currently have a pretty hefty price on them, running well into the thousands of dollars. However, their capacity for making real changes to many people cannot be denied, and figures such as Max Polyakov have shown interest in extending the range of applications.

Much of the investment in powered exoskeletons has come from Japan, another major region for their development. Here, a lot of the investment is driven by a very specific concern. Japan has an evergrowing aging population. This means that they are having to develop specific solutions that will allow them to provide care for this evergrowing population. Powered exoskeletons offer a few major innovations to the care industry. For nurses who need to carry people upstairs, or possibly manoeuvre them around, the benefits of an exoskeleton are evident. Powered exoskeletons allow you to lift and move objects that would otherwise be impossible. This makes them valuable to nurses.

Suits Provide Valuable Rehabilitation Qualities

The other area in which exoskeletons have come into their own is in providing rehabilitation and physiotherapy to people who have suffered a stroke or spinal cord injuries. The powered suits mean that people who are not yet fully capable of independent movement can nevertheless take a step in that direction with the aid of a powered suit that will prevent them from hurting themselves. The benefits are already being realised, and it’s clear that this is set to continue becoming a bigger and bigger focus on the available technology.

The technology is also finding a certain amount of interest from the military, and from first responders. These are people who often find themselves confronted by dangerous situations that could be potentially hazardous in a number of ways. The ability for a soldier to be assisted in carrying a weight over a distance, especially if that soldier is badly fatigued, could make a real difference.Similarly, for emergency responders to something like a fire or earthquake, the ability to manoeuvre significant weights could play a big role in terms of rescuing survivors.

the USA and Japan have been leading the innovations so far, but interest is picking up in other parts of the world. MaxPolyakov as the Founder of Association Noosphere told how this sphere is developed in Ukraine, and he seems keen to continue pushing the technology to find out where it leads. With a range of useful applications on offer, it seems certain that we will be seeing more from powered exoskeletons in the near future.

«Hang in there!» – The Citizens of St. Petersburg Greet The NATO A Happy Birthday

4 months ago

April 5, 2018

On April 4, 1949 the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded. This year the NATO celebrates its 69th birthday.

The alliance was created as a counterbalance for the communistic system of values, literally to defend the European countries from the Soviet invasion.

For more than a quarter of a century we have been watching a paradox: the Soviet Union can be found only in history books, while the NATO goes on existing, expands and increases its military presence in Europe.

But today we will not hold political discussions. The citizens of Russian Saint-Petersburg greet the alliance a happy birthday with all their heart and wish it luck and sound health.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxVXBDITLlo

