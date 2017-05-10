Proof the entire Democrat Party are all hypocrites when it comes to James Comey firing (Video)

The hypocrisy of the Democrat party is obvious.

The hypocrisy of the Democrat party in plain sight. Here are two high profile examples of how the liberal left lies through their teeth (examples are courtesy Zerohedge).

1. Chuck “fake tears” Schumer..

Democrats are demanding they get their say over President Trump’s termination of FBI Director Comey. Chuck Schumer has called the firing a “big mistake,” Elizabeth Warren has called for a special prosecutor “who Trump can’t fire” in the Russian election interference probe, and Elijah Cummings has issued a statement demanding “immediate emergency hearings.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says he told President Trump that his decision to fire James Comey was a “big mistake.”

“Earlier this afternoon President Trump called me and informed me he was firing Director Comey,” Schumer told reporters on Tuesday. “I told the president, ‘Mr. President, with all due respect, you are making a big mistake.’”

Here is what “Fake tears” Schumer said on Nov 2nd 2016…

Senate Democratic leader-in-waiting Chuck Schumer said Wednesday he’s lost confidence in FBI Director James Comey over his handling of the most recent disclosure in the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation — a tough rebuke to a man Schumer has long admired… “I do not have confidence in him any longer,” said the New York Democrat, who has criticized as “appalling” Comey’s decision to send a letter to lawmakers 11 days before the election disclosing the bureau’s new review of e-mails potentially pertinent to the investigation of Clinton’s private server.”

1. “Crazy” Maxine Waters tweeted that Donald Trump should follow FBI Director Comey out the door #nocredibility.

Here is what Waters said last year about Comey…

FLASHBACK: Maxine Waters said that the FBI Director “has no credibility”. Now Democrats are saying there is a cover-up. #Comey pic.twitter.com/kQG5PhJsZ3 — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile Senate Democrats received the same talking points script and in a thespian fashion began berating President Trump’s decision…comparing it to former President Richard Nixon…trying to condition the public to accept an impeachment state of mind by using word-play to associate Trump to Nixon.

Via Zerohedge…