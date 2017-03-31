MUST WATCH: Professor Stephen Cohen explains in 5 minutes why RussiaGate is 100% fake news (Video)

The American public is so stupid, has no agency, that Russian President Putin can manipulate them so easily during a US election.

Russiagate is falling apart and US lawmakers are scrambling to find any strand of evidence, however flimsy, that Russia interfered in the US election.

We even have “Little” Marco Rubio going in front of Congress to say he was hacked by Russia just yesterday. I was hacked by Russia 5 minutes ago. I am sure, you the reader, was also hacked by Russia these last few days as well.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is brave enough to have Professor Stephen Cohen, a real Russia expert fluent in the language, explain in a little over 5 minutes why the entire Russiagate witch hunt is 100% fake news. It is (as Cohen explains in the video below) insulting to the American electorate, irresponsible and very dangerous for the entire planet.

Cohen’s key point…