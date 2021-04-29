in Latest, Video

PROFESSOR HUNTER, teaching Fake News Class at Tulane U

PROFESSOR HUNTER, teaching Fake News Class at Tulane U

Hunter Biden the PROFESSOR: President’s son will guest teach a class on “fake news” at Tulane University this fall for students interested in ‘media polarization

Hunter Biden will guest teach class on ‘fake news’ at Tulane this fall

Hunter Biden is guest teaching a class on fake news at Tulane University this fall The 10-week course is titled Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts Hunter is one of the several left-wing political and media personalities Hunter Biden is helping teach a class on fake news at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana this fall.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
April 29, 2021

Yes Alex….very diplomatic.

Now how many dollars would this course cost?

